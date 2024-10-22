Eminem Will Introduce Barack Obama At Kamala Harris' Rally In Detroit

Slim is repping his home state.

Eminem was already confirmed to appear at Kamala Harris' campaign rally on October 22. The rapper announced that he would be attending, given that the rally will take place in his native Detroit. The part that was left out, however, was what Eminem would be doing. While it was speculated that Slim would perform or give a speech, TMZ revealed that he actually has a bigger responsibility. Eminem has been tasked with introducing former President Barack Obama and welcoming him to the stage.

The outlet stated that Eminem will introduce Obama and make a few comments about the election in totality. He will, however, perform. The rapper is in the midst of a tour, and CNN claims that he's merely been tapped to speak. This is a still a pretty huge get for Harris. Eminem remains the best selling rapper of all time, and was the second best-selling male artist of the 2020s. He last album, The Death of Slim Shady, debuted at number one on the Billboard 200. It was the eleventh time he did so, which put him ahead of Michael Jackson all time.

Eminem Showed Love To Barack Obama Back In 2020

Eminem's endorsement of Kamala Harris makes sense, given his political history. The rapper granted permission for the song "Lose Yourself" to be used in a Biden-Harris ad from 2020. The rapper was also cordial to Obama when the former President did a dramatic reading of the song to promote his memoir A Promised Land. Obama praised "Lose Yourself" as an song "about defying the odds and putting it all on the line." Eminem responded to the shout out by posting a screenshot of Obama's video on his IG Story with the praying hands emoji.