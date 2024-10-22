Eminem Will Introduce Barack Obama At Kamala Harris' Rally In Detroit

BYElias Andrews78 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
24th Annual Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Show
CLEVELAND - APRIL 04: Presenter Eminem speaks onstage during the 24th Annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Public Hall on April 4, 2009 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images)
Slim is repping his home state.

Eminem was already confirmed to appear at Kamala Harris' campaign rally on October 22. The rapper announced that he would be attending, given that the rally will take place in his native Detroit. The part that was left out, however, was what Eminem would be doing. While it was speculated that Slim would perform or give a speech, TMZ revealed that he actually has a bigger responsibility. Eminem has been tasked with introducing former President Barack Obama and welcoming him to the stage.

The outlet stated that Eminem will introduce Obama and make a few comments about the election in totality. He will, however, perform. The rapper is in the midst of a tour, and CNN claims that he's merely been tapped to speak. This is a still a pretty huge get for Harris. Eminem remains the best selling rapper of all time, and was the second best-selling male artist of the 2020s. He last album, The Death of Slim Shady, debuted at number one on the Billboard 200. It was the eleventh time he did so, which put him ahead of Michael Jackson all time.

Read More: 50 Cent Reveals Why Eminem Will Be The “Greatest” Grandfather

Eminem Showed Love To Barack Obama Back In 2020

Eminem's endorsement of Kamala Harris makes sense, given his political history. The rapper granted permission for the song "Lose Yourself" to be used in a Biden-Harris ad from 2020. The rapper was also cordial to Obama when the former President did a dramatic reading of the song to promote his memoir A Promised Land. Obama praised "Lose Yourself" as an song "about defying the odds and putting it all on the line." Eminem responded to the shout out by posting a screenshot of Obama's video on his IG Story with the praying hands emoji.

Eminem's support for the Democratic party is outdone only by his hatred for Donald Trump. The rapper has spent over a decade dissing the former President in song and in interviews. When asked about how he felt about Trump in 2017, he told New York Magazine he felt a responsibility to criticize the politician whenever he could. "I'm trying to get a message out there about him," he explained. "I want our country to be great too, I want it to be the best it can be, but it's not going to be that with him in charge."

Read More: Eminem Has A Deep Pre-Fame Connection To Tupac, According To A&R That Discovered Him

[via]

About The Author
Elias Andrews
Elias Andrews is a music and entertainment writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH in 2024 as the lead night shift contributor, which means he covers new music releases on a weekly basis. In the year since joining, Elias has covered some of the biggest and most turbulent stories in the world of music. He covered the Drake and Kendrick Lamar battle, and the release of the disses “Family Matters” and “Meet the Grahams,” in particular, in real time. He has also detailed the ongoing list of allegations and criminal charges made against Diddy. Elias’ favorite artists are Andre 3000, MF Doom, pre-808s Kanye West and Tyler, The Creator. He loves L.A. hip-hop but not L.A. sports teams. The first album he ever bought was Big Willie Style by Will Smith, which he maintains is still a pretty good listen.
...