Snoop Dogg Loses Half A Million IG Followers After Trump Performance

The rapper has taken a hit.

Snoop Dogg certainly made a choice when he performed at Donald Trump's Crypto Ball on January 17. The rapper's decision was met widespread backlash, and many publicly denounced him as a result. It was one thing when media personalities criticized Snoop Dogg, though. It was another thing entirely, when the controversy began to impact the rapper's social media following. Snoop's Instagram and X (formerly Twitter) profiles took massive hits in the week following his Crypto Ball performance. We're talking big enough that Snoop issued a statement.

New York Post reported that Snoop Dogg's Twitter account lost 200K followers in the span of a few days. The biggest hit, however, occurred on Instagram. The rapper's account boasted a sizable 88 million followers before the Crypto Ball. It has since plummeted by an astonishing 571K followers. It seemingly was a detrimental move to align with Donald Trump. At least, in the eyes of half a million Snoop Dogg fans. The rapper took to Instagram Live on Sunday to address the fallout. He decided to focus on staying positive.

Snoop Dogg Has "Love And Respect" For Trump

"It's Sunday I got gospel in my heart," he explained. "For all the hate I’m going to answer with love, I love too much. Get your life right, stop worrying about mine. I’m cool." Snoop Dogg also reminded fans he's a Black man who still deserves to be treated as such. "I’m together. Still a Black man," he stated. "Still 100 percent Black. All out ’til you ball out or ’til you fall out." A big reason why Snoop has been so criticized by fans is the fact that he previously spoke negatively of Donald Trump. Like Nelly, another rapper who was critical of the current President before changing his tune, Snoop Dogg appears to have switched sides.

The Long Beach icon was asked about Donald Trump during a recent Sunday Times interview. He made it clear he has no ill will toward the President. In fact, Snoop Dogg went as far as to compliment Trump. "Donald Trump? He ain’t done nothing wrong to me," the rapper asserted. "He's done only great things for me. He pardoned Michael Harris." He also claimed he had nothing but "love and respect" for the U.S. President.

