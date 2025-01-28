Donald Trump Reportedly Urges U.S. State Department To Downplay Black History Month

Donald Trump is starting his second term in office with little regard for levity or transition, as his executive orders already caused much controversy. One of them relates to the January 6 attack, but another point of outrage is how he rolled back on DEI (diversity, equity, and inclusion) offices in government agencies and revoked a 60-year-old executive order that prohibited discrimination of race and gender in government employment processes. Now, according to a Monday (January 27) directive reportedly obtained by The Wall Street Journal, the convicted president is taking this bigotry to the State Department.

Moreover, the directive reportedly advised the State Department to prioritize the "spirit" of Donald Trump's executive orders in its public remarks, which many pointed out as a warning to the department that they should not publicly observe Black History Month. While Trump's move does not outright "cancel" or outlaw this observance, it does put it in further danger and opens it up to government blowback and social upheaval. This also comes as many people within the Black community are criticizing its celebrities for supporting Trump.

Donald Trump speaks during a rally at the Grand Sierra Resort in Reno on Oct. 11, 2024. © Jason Bean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"It's Sunday, man, I got God filling my heart right now," Snoop Dogg recently shared in a video that seemed to respond to backlash to his performance at a Donald Trump inauguration event, specifically the Crypto Ball. "For all the hate, I'ma answer it with love. Y'all can't hate enough for me, I love too much. Get your life right, stop worrying about mine. I'm cool, I'm together. Still a Black man, still one hundred percent Black. All out 'till you ball out or 'til you fall out." Tha Doggfather continued to address this "hate," but many in the Black community still feel like this is an insufficient explanation or retribution.