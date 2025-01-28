Donald Trump Reportedly Urges U.S. State Department To Downplay Black History Month

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 5.2K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
News-Inauguration: Donald Trump 2025 Presidential Inauguration
Jan 20, 2025; Washington, DC, USA; United States President Donald J Trump salutes as he participates in a Reviewing the Troops Ceremony as part of his Inaugural activities in Emancipation Hall in the United States Capitol in Washington, DC on January 20, 2025. Mandatory Credit: Ron Sachs-Pool / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Trump's war against DEI initiatives sadly continues...

Donald Trump is starting his second term in office with little regard for levity or transition, as his executive orders already caused much controversy. One of them relates to the January 6 attack, but another point of outrage is how he rolled back on DEI (diversity, equity, and inclusion) offices in government agencies and revoked a 60-year-old executive order that prohibited discrimination of race and gender in government employment processes. Now, according to a Monday (January 27) directive reportedly obtained by The Wall Street Journal, the convicted president is taking this bigotry to the State Department.

Moreover, the directive reportedly advised the State Department to prioritize the "spirit" of Donald Trump's executive orders in its public remarks, which many pointed out as a warning to the department that they should not publicly observe Black History Month. While Trump's move does not outright "cancel" or outlaw this observance, it does put it in further danger and opens it up to government blowback and social upheaval. This also comes as many people within the Black community are criticizing its celebrities for supporting Trump.

Read More: Boosie Badazz Fires Back At Backlash To His Pardon Request From Donald Trump

Donald Trump At A Rally
Syndication: USA TODAY
Donald Trump speaks during a rally at the Grand Sierra Resort in Reno on Oct. 11, 2024. © Jason Bean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"It's Sunday, man, I got God filling my heart right now," Snoop Dogg recently shared in a video that seemed to respond to backlash to his performance at a Donald Trump inauguration event, specifically the Crypto Ball. "For all the hate, I'ma answer it with love. Y'all can't hate enough for me, I love too much. Get your life right, stop worrying about mine. I'm cool, I'm together. Still a Black man, still one hundred percent Black. All out 'till you ball out or 'til you fall out." Tha Doggfather continued to address this "hate," but many in the Black community still feel like this is an insufficient explanation or retribution.

In fact, Snoop Dogg lost a lot of Instagram followers as a result of this controversy, and this alleged suppression of Black History Month at a government and executive level will drive many more conversations around what the Black community's role in all of this is. Even though this isn't the cancellation that many interpreted it as, folks are right to express fear and indignation over these overt attacks.

Read More: Ice-T Questions Donald Trump's Felony Status After Inauguration

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
2022 LA3C Festival Politics Snoop Dogg Loses Half A Million IG Followers After Trump Performance 5.5K
NCAA Football: Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl-Miami (OH) at Colorado State Politics Snoop Dogg Finally Seems To Respond To Backlash To His Controversial Trump Inauguration Performance 18.8K
2023 One Music Festival Politics Kodak Black Endorses Donald Trump 1142
Syndication: USA TODAY Politics Elon Musk Taunts Snoop Dogg For Crypto Ball Performance In Celebration Of Donald Trump 14.0K