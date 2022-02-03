black history month
- Pop CultureMorgan Freeman Says He Doesn't Like The Term, "African American"Morgan Freeman says that he considers Black History Month to be insulting.By Cole Blake
- SportsDraymond Green Catches Heat For Wanting An End To Black History MonthDraymond doesn't understand why Black history isn't simply celebrated all year.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureNick Cannon On His "Future Superstars Tour," Generational Wealth, & Maintaining A Legacy Of CompassionWe're ending Black History Month with the NCredible mogul who just kicked off his Future Superstars Tour. Nick Cannon sat down with us exclusively to speak about the artists, the tour's seminars with "star makers" like L.A. Reid, and why this is an important aspect of generational wealth within Black culture.By Erika Marie
- Original Content10 Iconic Black-Founded Hip-Hop LabelsWhether for their commercial success, artistic significance, or indelible influence and image, these labels change the face of hip-hop.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SneakersBest Sneakers Celebrating Black History MonthNumerous sneaker brands have a rich history of celebrating Black History Month.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureSnoop Dogg & Kroger Slammed For Wine Promotion During Black History MonthThe California rapper used some promotional posters and messages that many found offensive.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureKanye West Starts Dialogue About Black Progress With "The Future Month: Controlling Our Narratives"In a discussion with media, moguls, and movemakers, Ye speaks on the direction we should be headed in.By Taiyo Coates
- NewsFlo Milli Caps Off Black History Month With "PBC (Pretty Black Cute)"Flo Milli works her magic on her new single, "PBC."By Alex Zidel
- Original ContentCam Kirk Reflects On Chi Modu’s Classic Hip-Hop Photography & Timeless InfluenceCam Kirk, one of Hip-Hop’s current leading photographers, remembers legendary Black Hip-Hop photographer and cultural documentarian Chi Modu.By Joshua Robinson
- NewsTank And The Bangas Enlist Alex Isley & Masego For Beautifully Textured Track "Black Folk""Black Folk" is a soul-touching summation of who we are, and who we can be.By Taiyo Coates
- Original ContentThe Best of Hype Williams by Sean BrownToronto-based designer Sean Brown details his favorite Hype Williams' music videos as we champion Black Future Month.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureTikTok Under Fire By Black Creators Over Nicki Minaj Black History Month EventBlack creators who were able to make it into the event claimed TikTok gave non-Black creators opportunities to ask Minaj questions.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureKanye West Delivers Powerful "Black Future Month" Speech: Watch"You shouldn’t have to be a tech genius, a basketball god, a musical wizard to be able to hold down your family," Ye told listeners.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicBrooklyn Nets Enlist Benny The Butcher & Funkmaster Flex For Black History Month PerformancesThe Brooklyn Nets will use their home games to honor Black History Month.By Taiyo Coates
- Pop CultureT-Pain Responds To Potential Backlash For His Black History Month CommentsT-Pain is convinced that the anger at his statements is misdirected.By Taiyo Coates
- Pop CultureT-Pain Wants People To Stop Celebrating Black History MonthWe are a part of history, not just one month of it.By Taiyo Coates