Ice-T Questions Donald Trump's Felony Status After Inauguration

Ice-T is not a Donald Trump fan. The legendary rapper has made it known that he does not support the former reality star. And he continues to voice his dislike, even after Trump's inauguration. Ice-T not only pointed out the President's hypocrisy, but he made a good point about job applications moving forward. It was Ice-T's way of making it clear that he finds Trump's presidency to be farcical. He's said as much, with more colorful language, in the past.

Ice-T took to Twitter to ask his question. "If a FELON can become President," he posited. "Why keep it on Job applications…? Just sayin." Donald Trump has convicted on a whopping 34 felonies prior to winning his second presidential term. These felonies, according to NPR, include falsifying business records in the first degree. Ice-T is not the first person to point out the hypocrisy of Trump's actions. Bruce Western, a professor of Sociology and Social Justice and director of the Justice Lab at Columbia University, voiced a similar point to CNN.

Ice-T Dubbed Donald Trump A Hypocrite

"I think the core content of criminal stigma is that it arouses fears that someone could behave violently or dishonestly," Western told the outlet. "That’s kind of what a criminal record is signaling to people." He felt Donald Trump's ability to avoid this stigma stemmed from his wealth and his status. "White collar crime isn’t thought of as threatening in the same way as street crime," he added. "High-status white offenders are not as burdened by criminal stigma." Like we said, Ice-T has been more blunt with his critiques. The rapper went off on the current President during a 2024 interview with Classic Rock magazine.