Ice-T Reveals How Social Media “Amplifies” Rap Beef

BYCaroline Fisher
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Global Citizen Live, New York
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 25: Ice-T speaks onstage during Global Citizen Live, New York on September 25, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Global Citizen)
Ice-T doesn't get why rappers bring their beef online.

There's been plenty of talk about rap beef this year, and recently, Ice-T shared his take on how it's changed over time. According to him, it's always been a part of hip-hop on some level but becomes a problem when it's no longer about the music. He also notes how it can be "amplified" by factors like social media, with sometimes disastrous results.

"Hip-hop has always been competitive. So, saying I'm better than you is a part of hip-hop," he said on Boss Talk 101 earlier this week. "The disses that’s going on, like, I can outrap you is one thing. But then when you take it to the next level, like, 'When I see you it’s a problem.'"

Read More: Quincy Jones' Death Sparks Tributes From LL Cool J, Ice T, And More

Ice-T Discusses How Rap Beef Has Changed Over The Years

"The problem with beef is that it can escalate away from you," he continued. "Say I have beef with Treach and I’m talking sh*t about Treach. I could run into one of his fans on the street who wants to get active." Ice-T went on, also noting how certain factors such as social media can make rap beef much worse. He added that he doesn't personally understand why people bring their beef online when it could just be squashed instead.

"Having beef is just not smart if you can avoid it," he said. "Another thing is [older rappers] didn’t have social media, big difference. Social media is an amplifier to everything. It amplifies everything… It forces a reaction that really could be squashed so much simpler. Now, why people have a problem and take it to social media is beyond me." What do you think of Ice-T sharing his take on rap beef during a recent interview? What about him claiming that social media only "amplifies" it? Do you agree with him or not? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Ice-T Torches A Fan Who Claims "Law And Order: SVU' Has Gone 'Woke'

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
...