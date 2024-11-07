Ice-T Reveals How Social Media “Amplifies” Rap Beef

Ice-T doesn't get why rappers bring their beef online.

There's been plenty of talk about rap beef this year, and recently, Ice-T shared his take on how it's changed over time. According to him, it's always been a part of hip-hop on some level but becomes a problem when it's no longer about the music. He also notes how it can be "amplified" by factors like social media, with sometimes disastrous results.

"Hip-hop has always been competitive. So, saying I'm better than you is a part of hip-hop," he said on Boss Talk 101 earlier this week. "The disses that’s going on, like, I can outrap you is one thing. But then when you take it to the next level, like, 'When I see you it’s a problem.'"

Ice-T Discusses How Rap Beef Has Changed Over The Years

"The problem with beef is that it can escalate away from you," he continued. "Say I have beef with Treach and I’m talking sh*t about Treach. I could run into one of his fans on the street who wants to get active." Ice-T went on, also noting how certain factors such as social media can make rap beef much worse. He added that he doesn't personally understand why people bring their beef online when it could just be squashed instead.