Quincy Jones' Death Sparks Tributes From LL Cool J, Ice T, And More

Several iconic artists have been paying tribute to the legendary producer, Quincy Jones, on social media throughout Monday morning in the wake of his passing. Jones died at his home in Bel Air, California on Sunday at the age of 91. His rep., Arnold Robinson, confirmed the news, according to Variety.
Taking to Instagram, LL Cool J wrote of the musician: “You were a father and example at a time when I truly needed a father and example. Mentor. Role model. King. You gave me opportunities and shared wisdom. Music would not be music without you. My condolences to the entire family. I love you. Rest in the sweetest music eternally. #ripquincyjones one of one.”
LL Cool J & Quincy Jones Collaborate For "We Are The World 25 Years For Haiti"
Ice-T also wrote in a post of his own: “I woke up today to the Terrible news that we lost Quincy Jones.. Genius is a discription loosely used but Rarely deserved. Point blank, Quincy was the MAN. I won my 1st Grammy with Quincy and I live with his Wisdom daily. My condolences go out to his family who I had the honor of meeting. This one Hit me. God bless you KING.”
Tributes Pour In For Quincy Jones
Jones worked on countless iconic albums over the course of his career, accounting for a total of 28 Grammy Awards. He's perhaps best known for his frequent work with Michael Jackson, with whom he made Off the Wall and Thriller. Jones also famously recorded “We Are the World” in 1985 with the help of Stevie Wonder, Bruce Springsteen, Bob Dylan, and several more stars. Be on the lookout for further updates on Quincy Jones on HotNewHipHop.
[Via]