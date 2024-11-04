Quincy Jones' Death Sparks Tributes From LL Cool J, Ice T, And More

Tons of tributes have been pouring in for the legendary producer.

Several iconic artists have been paying tribute to the legendary producer, Quincy Jones, on social media throughout Monday morning in the wake of his passing. Jones died at his home in Bel Air, California on Sunday at the age of 91. His rep., Arnold Robinson, confirmed the news, according to Variety.

Taking to Instagram, LL Cool J wrote of the musician: “You were a father and example at a time when I truly needed a father and example. Mentor. Role model. King. You gave me opportunities and shared wisdom. Music would not be music without you. My condolences to the entire family. I love you. Rest in the sweetest music eternally. #ripquincyjones one of one.”

LL Cool J & Quincy Jones Collaborate For "We Are The World 25 Years For Haiti"

HOLLYWOOD - FEBRUARY 01: *EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE* Singer LL Cool J (L) and producer Quincy Jones perform at the "We Are The World 25 Years for Haiti" recording session held at Jim Henson Studios on February 1, 2010, in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

Ice-T also wrote in a post of his own: “I woke up today to the Terrible news that we lost Quincy Jones.. Genius is a discription loosely used but Rarely deserved. Point blank, Quincy was the MAN. I won my 1st Grammy with Quincy and I live with his Wisdom daily. My condolences go out to his family who I had the honor of meeting. This one Hit me. God bless you KING.”

Tributes Pour In For Quincy Jones