Quincy Jones' Family Releases Emotional Statement After His Passing

Jones will forever be a titan in the music world.

Quincy Jones left behind a massive void in the music world, as he sadly passed away at the age of 91 on Sunday night (November 3), according to an Associated Press report. Per his publicist Arnold Robinson's statement to the outlet, he passed in his Bel Air home while "surrounded by his family." Speaking of which, they also issued a statement on this news. "Tonight, with full but broken hearts, we must share the news of our father and brother Quincy Jones’ passing. And although this is an incredible loss for our family, we celebrate the great life that he lived and know there will never be another like him."

Moreover, this message comes amid a mountain of tributes and celebrations regarding the life of Quincy Jones. "You were a father and example at a time when I truly needed a father and example," LL COOL J shared via Instagram. "Mentor. Role model. King. You gave me opportunities and shared wisdom. Music would not be music without you. My condolences to the entire family. I love you. Rest in the sweetest music eternally. #ripquincyjones one of one."

RIP Quincy Jones

"I woke up today to the Terrible news that we lost Quincy Jones.." Ice-T expressed on social media. "Genius is a discription loosely used but Rarely deserved. Point blank, Quincy was the MAN. I won my 1st Grammy with Quincy and I live with his Wisdom daily. My condolences go out to his family who I had the honor of meeting. This one Hit me. God bless you KING." Other musicians like Tyler, The Creator, The Weeknd, Victoria Monét, Darius Rucker, and Flying Lotus also took to online spaces to share their heartfelt condolences and thoughts on one of the most legendary musicians and creatives of the modern era.