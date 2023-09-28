Quincy Jones To Receive Peace Through Music Award

Musical legend Quincy Jones has left his mark on the world and the music industry as a whole. His illustrious career spans decades. Now, he's reaping the fruits of his labor. In recent news, Jones is set to be honored with the inaugural Peace Through Music Award during the launch event of the U.S. Department of State's newly launched Global Music Diplomacy Initiative. Jones' illustrious career showcases the unifying potential of music in our increasingly interconnected world.

The award highlights American musicians, professionals, producers, and beyond who have "played an invaluable role in cross-cultural exchanges and whose music work advances peace and mutual understanding globally," per a press release. Moreover, the ceremony takes place tonight in Washington D.C. (Sept. 27). Jones is set to receive the award from Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. There are also several musicians performing at the event, including, Dave Grohl, Mickey Guyton, Herbie Hancock, Jamie Barton, GAYLE, Christopher Jackson, LADAMA, Aimee Mann, Rakim, Armani White, and DJ 2-Tone.

Quincy Jones Has An Illustrious Career

Quincy Jones le 13 juillet 2019 au Montreux Jazz Festival, Suisse. (Photo by Lionel FLUSIN/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

However, this award marks a significant milestone in the industry. The initiative "serves as a collaboration between the U.S. State Department and the Recording Academy," according to the press release. The award aims to recognize individuals or groups within the American music industry who have made profound contributions to the advancement of global harmony through their musical careers.

Subsequently, Quincy Jones, known for his many musical talents, is a deserving recipient of this accolade. As HNHH previously reported, Jones is a man of many accomplishments. In 2021, "Jones was inducted into the Black Music & Entertainment Walk of Fame." In addition, "he was the first ever African American to be the musical director of the Academy Awards." Quincy Jones' selection for the inaugural Peace Through Music Award underscores his enduring legacy as a musical icon and his lasting impact on the world's cultural landscape. This is makes him a great embodiment of the ideals and goals of the Global Music Diplomacy Initiative.

