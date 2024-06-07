Will Smith Admits He Hated Quincy Jones' Original "Fresh Prince" Theme

BYDanilo Castro267 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
On the Set of "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air"
HOLLYWOOD - OCTOBER 20: Actor Will Smith and music/television producer Quincy Jones break from filming "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" on October 20, 1990 at Columbia/Sunset Gower Studios in Hollywood, California. (photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)
It would have sounded very different.

Quincy Jones saw something in Will Smith. The legendary producer knew talent when he saw it, and he knew Smith had what it took to be a crossover sensation. He was right. He cast Smith as the star of the classic sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel Air, and the rest is history. The show ran for six seasons, and the actor went on to become one of the biggest stars in the world. Smith has always spoke highly of Quincy Jones and the influence he had, but he recently admitted that he disagreed with the producer on one major detail. Smith hated the original theme song to his own show.

The revelation came about during Smith's appearance on Hot 97. The actor was promoting his new film, Bad Boys: Ride or Die, and he reflected on his star-making TV role. He claimed he was in awe of Quincy Jones, especially given his pedigree. "He was mentoring me," Smith stated. "Quincy had done a theme song for Fresh Prince. And you know, Quincy did Sanford and Son; Quincy did a 1,000 things that you don’t even know." Everything was great, until Smith listened to the theme song Jones had in mind. "So Quincy plays a theme song for The Fresh Prince," he noted. "It was that old school... So I listened and I was like, 'Ohhh… wow…. yeah.'" The future superstar was worried.

Read More: Will Smith Admits "Martin" Was Funnier Than "Fresh Prince"

Will Smith Made An Alternate Theme That Quincy Loved

Smith's solution was to turn to his musical partner, DJ Jazzy Jeff. "Jeff was at the hotel and I was like, 'Jeff, Quincy played a theme song. Dude, it’s no good at all,'" he told Hot 97. "Jeff was like, 'Just tell him, man, he’ll understand.' I was like, 'There ain’t no way I’m telling Quincy Jones […] I can’t do it, man. Quincy knows better than I know.'" Smith's fear was understandable, given that Jones was helping him get his foot in the door. DJ Jazzy Jeff then solved the problem by making a new beat for Smith to rap over. The duo made the song in one evening, and decided to show it to Jones as an alternative.

It was a stressful first listen. "So I played it for Quincy and he sat there and listened and I’m shaking and sweating," Smith explained. "And he said, 'Well, that’s better than that bullshit I did.' ... We did a whole record [with] a second verse, so Quincy made the edit and that became the theme song." Smith's gut proved correct, as The Fresh Prince of Bel Air theme song went on to become one of the most iconic themes of all time. It was even included on the DJ Jazzy Jeff and the Fresh Prince greatest hits album.

Read More: Michael B. Jordan Is Excited To Start Filming "I Am Legend 2" With Will Smith

About The Author
Danilo Castro
Danilo is a writer based out of San Diego. He graduated from the Art Institute of Tucson with a B.A. in digital media, and has since forged a career as a pop culture journalist. He covered hip-hop for Heavy.com, Rhyme Junkies and PopMatters prior to joining HotNewHipHop.com. Danilo's top five is constantly changing, but Biggie and Slug from Atmosphere remain permanent fixtures. His favorite rap album of all time is "Late Registration" by Kanye West, and that stays the same.
recommended content
Michael Kovac/Getty ImagesMusicWill Smith Reveals How He Became The “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”3.8K
Murray Close/Getty ImagesMusicWill Smith's Movie Bangers: Remember When "Men In Black" Beat Biggie At The Grammys?11.3K
GettyImages-155185846Music"The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air": Why It Was So Successful1.5K
Joshua Sammer/Getty ImagesMusicWill Smith Recalls Cussing Out NBC Exec. During "Fresh Prince" Days2.0K