Michael B. Jordan Is Excited To Start Filming "I Am Legend 2" With Will Smith

Michale B. Jordan can't wait to link up with Will Smith.

Michael B. Jordan is eager for the I Am Legend 2 movie he is filming with Will Smith to begin. In an interview with People magazine, the Black Panther actor provided an update on the film's progress and discussed his collaboration with Propel Fitness Water on the Propel Your City Project. I Am Legend 2 is "something that is in the works," he said. Jordan explained, “We’re still working on the script and getting that up to par,” he continued. “It doesn’t have a release date or anything like that. I’m not sure exactly where we’re going to be filming that one, but I’m really excited to get in front of the camera with him [Smith].”

Michale B. Jordan said the Oscar winner is “somebody that I’ve looked up to for a really long time, [so] to be able to work with Will is something I’m really looking forward to. I’m really excited.” In March 2022, news of the sequel to the post-apocalyptic 2007 film starring Smith was first revealed. In the first movie, he played scientist Robert Neville, who contracts an illness that converts most people into zombie-like monsters, leaving him as one of the world's only survivors. It was adapted from the same-titled novel by author Richard Matheson, published in 1954.

Michael B. Jordan Is Ready For "I Am Legend 2"

I Am Legend 2 was previously teased by Will Smith in December 2023. He mentioned that although his character perishes in the theatrical version of the first movie, the DVD had a different ending that was revealed during the end credits, showing that his character lived. “So we are going with the mythology of the DVD version where my character lived,” he explained at the time. Akiva Goldsman, who co-wrote the first movie, came back to write the sequel. It will be something special to see Smith and Michael b. Jordan share the b