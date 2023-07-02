Joyner Lucas is Will Smith’s favorite rapper, as he declared in a Facebook post praising his latest single, “Broski.” Of course, Smith is no stranger to the rap realm, but to see him engage with the game so many years into his career is still a treat to see. Moreover, the Massachusetts MC is on a streak of singles ahead of his next project, with his most recent before “Broski” being “Cut U Off” with NBA YoungBoy. His next album, titled Not Now, I’m Busy, is expected to drop at some point this year, and he’s showing no signs of slowing down with his prolific release schedule. Furthermore, this will be his first album since 2020’s ADHD, and the long wait has fans eating good with his new releases.

In addition, the 34-year-old also made strides with other industry figures to expand his repertoire and collaboration history. For example, Juelz Santana recently teased a song with Joyner Lucas, a meeting of two generations that could result in some lyrical gems. Not only that, but the song will appear on Santana’s Gangsta Grillz mixtape with DJ Drama. As such, there’s a lot of history on display for what looks to be Lucas’ comeback year.

The Will Smith-Certified “Broski”

Meanwhile, Will Smith is hard at work on his next film, Bad Boys 4 alongside Martin Lawrence. In addition, he and Michael B. Jordan announced a sequel to Smith’s 2007 film I Am Legend. Its producer and screenwriter, Akiva Goldsman, spoke to Deadline about the film’s plot. “This will start a few decades later than the first,” she revealed. “That will be especially visual in New York. I don’t know if they’ll climb up to the Empire State Building, but the possibilities are endless.

“We trace back to the original Matheson book [that the first movie was based on] and the alternate ending as opposed to the released ending in the original film,” Goldsman continued. “What Matheson was talking about was that man’s time on the planet as the dominant species had come to an end. That’s a really interesting thing we’re going to get to explore. There will be a little more fidelity to the original text.” For more on Will Smith and Joyner Lucas, stay posted on HNHH.

