Juelz Santana is gearing up to drop his highly-anticipated Gangsta Grillz mixtape, We In Motion, sometime later this year.

In order to promote the project, the Harlem native took to his Instagram account on Thursday (January 5) to hype it up. Playing a snippet of what’s assumedly the beat for a collaborative track with Joyner Lucas, he doesn’t hold back in sharing his excitement.

Juelz Santana of Dipset attends Verzuz: The Lox Vs Dipset at Madison Square Garden on August 03, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

“Santana and Joyner Lucas. I’m not even gon’ say no other names. O.M.G. We In Motion on the f*cking way,” he exclaims as the drill beat plays in the background. Considering he’s not mentioning the names of any other artists, it will certainly be interesting to see who else will be featuring on the tape.

Joyner Lucas blessed Juelz Santana with a VERSE for his new project. Need it or keep it ? pic.twitter.com/udV3zvIzno — 2Cool2Blog (@2Cool2Blog) January 6, 2023

The Dipset rapper announced the new mixtape in an Instagram post on Christmas Day. It’s set to serve as his first full-length offering following his release from prison in August of 2020. The Harlem native was behind bars for a year and a half on gun charges.

It’s been nearly three years since we last got a full-length project from the 40-year-old. 2020’s #FREESANTANA boasts features from the likes of 2 Chainz, Lil Wayne, Jim Jones and more. It dropped while he was still serving his time in prison.

Furthermore, DJ Drama has certainly been busy lately. Last year alone, he hosted several projects, including Icewear Vezzo‘s latest offering, Paint the City and Jeezy‘s SNOFALL. Most recently though, he handles hosting duties on French Montana and his crew’s sixth instalment of their Coke Boys series.

Are you hyped for We In Motion to drop? Comment your thoughts on Juelz Santana seemingly getting ready to rap over a drill beat. Finally, make sure to stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest music updates and releases.

