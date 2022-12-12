2022 has proven to be yet another busy year for DJ Drama. After hosting Tyler, The Creator’s 2021 album-of-the-year candidate, CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST, the rap game has seen a notable resurgence of projects hosted by the renowned music promoter.

He has continued to flood the streets with Gangsta Grillz mixtapes hosted and executive produced by him. Projects with his involvement include Snoop Dogg’s Gangsta Grillz: I Still Got It, Jeezy’s SNOFALL and Icewear Vezzo’s Paint the City.

DJ Drama performs onstage during the 2022 Clark Atlanta University Homecoming concert at Forbes Arena. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Since November, Drama has been steadily hinting at dropping his own project. On November 10, he took to his Instagram account to share a series of photos of him in the studio.

Some of the pictures feature a tracklist on a whiteboard. Of course, he mostly hid the features with black scribbles. However, some names that are visible include Lil Uzi Vert, Jack Harlow and Lil Durk.

Projects from the “My Moment” hitmaker are always a star-studded affair. It appears as though his upcoming effort, seemingly titled I’m Really Like That, will be no different.

In an Instagram post from The Neighborhood Talk yesterday, the 44-year-old and Lil Wayne are seen linking up. It’s unclear at this time what exactly they were working on, but there is a mic in front of them.

Additionally, there’s a sign behind them that reads “DJ Drama’s.” The rest has been mysteriously blacked out.

Some fans took to the comments to predict that it’s simply another podcast episode. However, it’s worth remembering that the Generation Now co-founder remains in album mode.

The Philadelphia native’s last project of his own was 2016’s Quality Street Music 2. Boasting features from the likes of Freddie Gibbs, Post Malone and Young Thug, the mixtape kicks off with an intro from none other than Lil Wayne.

The duo has collaborated on a number of records in the past, also including 2007’s “Cannon Remix” and “Hot Wind Blows” from Tyler’s aforementioned 2021 album.

Whatever it is that they’re currently working on, we can only hope that we’ll see another feature from the “Lollipop” rapper on the tracklist.

