If you thought DJ Drama was done with his Gangsta Grillz mixtape series for 2022, you’re certainly wrong. The Generation Now co-founder’s latest endeavour has found him finally connecting with New York native Dave East to create their Book of David collaboration.

The 17-track album landed at midnight on Friday (November 18). It includes two appearances from Katt Rockell (“Chills” and “Disrespectful”), as well as a joint appearance from Mama Buda and Kiing Shooter on “Eternal.”

Earlier this year, the “Perfect” hitmaker pleased his fans with the arrival of his HDIGH EP. For his part, Drama has been working with names like Jeezy, Jim Jones, NBA YoungBoy, and finally, Snoop Dogg to keep the Gangsta Grillz flag flying high.

Even with so many releases under his belt already, the Philadelphia native isn’t slowing down anytime soon. Recently, he correspondingly teased the feature list for his upcoming I’m Really Like That project via social media. Names on the star-studded whiteboard include Lil Uzi Vert and Freddie Gibbs, though nothing has been confirmed just yet.

As Complex notes, December will see the debut of at least one more Gangsta Grillz tape. For this one, Drama and Icewear Vezzo chiefly connect to Paint the City.

Aside from the work he’s been doing on his own album, East also recently helped out his friend Vado with a project of his own. The prolific artist shared Long Run, Vol. 3 this weekend as well, explicitly complete with a feature from Dave on “Fast Life.”

Which of DJ Drama’s 2022 Gangsta Grillz mixtapes is your overall favourite? Let us know below. Additionally, stream Book of David on Spotify or Apple Music.

Book of David Tracklist:

Pray Chills (feat. Katt Rockell) Trouble FTWTD Rules Gangsta GODbody Seen A Lot Prison Yard Eyes Can See Egyptian Kings Aggravated Disrespectful (feat. Katt Rockell) 10 Toes (Interlude) Call The Promoters Eternal (feat. Mama Buda & Kiing Shooter) HEAVY (Bonus)

