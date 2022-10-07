At the top of 2022, Vado delivered his Long Run, Vol. 2 album, complete with a tracklist of bangers and appearances from names like Lloyd Banks, Dave East, Don Q, and Papoose.

After taking some time off, the New York native is ready to set the tone for Long Run, Vol. 3 with another Dave East collaboration – this one called “Fast Life” and arriving on October 7th alongside an accompanying music video.

“Them n*ggas came from out of town, lets put our tax on / COVID got me panicking I got my mask on,” and “Will extort ’em like management, get the cash drawn / Out his bank account, mega count, then we pass off,” are among the clever bars crafted by the two in the just under two-minute-long song.

A release date for Vado’s forthcoming project has yet to be unveiled, but in the meantime, you can stream “Fast Life” below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more hip-hop news updates.

Quotable Lyrics:

We livin’ fast life, fast cars, bad women

We cash spendin’, ain’t no question, I’m that n*gga

You know I swag right, sweats act like zip-tied Nikes

Hoodie Off-White, and off mics I’m that nice

[Via]