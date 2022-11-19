New York rap veteran Vado is back with bars with the latest in his Long Run mixtape series. Long Run Vol. 3 comes via DMG and features Jim Jones, Lloyd Banks, Dave East, and a few others. Following singles like “Plain Sight” with Banks and “Fast Life” with East, this is another solid project from the Cam’ron protégé.

David Livingston/Getty Images

Vado previously released Vol. 2 earlier this year in January, which featured banger after banger. However, Long Run Vol. 3 has even less filler, boasting 11 focused cuts all produced by Tha Trinity. In addition to the aforementioned features, the Harlem native also tapped Cartier Nellz, S&S, Rich Ice, and Young Keeks. They all sound right at home on this project, which makes more sense than readers might assume. After all, Banks, East, and Vado formed a supergroup, The Council, ahead of Vol. 2.

Given Vado’s New York background, he sharpens an unsurprisingly solid pen game on Vol. 3. Furthermore, these tracks are meant to hype up, inspire, and envelop listeners with detailed street tales. In addition to material wealth, respect, credibility, the 37-year-old has much skill to be proud of.

“Long Run 3 is my best album yet and I can’t wait for the fans to hear it,” Vado stated via a press release. “I’m in the game for the Long Run. Collab albums with Dave East & 38 Spesh in 2023!”

Meanwhile, with all these elements coming into play, the production on this mixtape follows suit. East Coast flows are matched with smooth boom-bap instrumentals, some glitzier than others. “Intro,” for example, features bright string samples and a buttery beat to set the album’s tone. Vado also boasts some of his best lyrics and reflections on this track, which is one of two featureless cuts here. “Living through these bars like a prisoner,” he raps, specifically addressing fans who are still in the streets.

As a artist on a rollercoaster to success ppl don’t understand all da shit u go thru all da weight u carry on ur shoulders, all da ppl n family dat depend on u n still u manage to be as humble n confident as ever n dis bitch! — HA FISHER (@VADO_MH) May 14, 2022

Vado started to come up in the game around 2001, when he started recording his first material and becoming a new performer. However, towards the end of the decade, he linked up with the legendary Cam’ron and joined his crew U.N. Moreover, throughout the 2010s, he’s been a Big Apple spitter similar to the likes of Joey Bada$$. For example, tracks like “By The Stove” and “Up Down” are fantastic homages to this style.

Hence, you can find Vado’s latest mixtape on your preferred streaming service. Also, check out Long Run Vol. 3‘s tracklist below.

Tracklist