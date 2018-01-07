We The Best Music
- MixtapesVado Returns With New Project, "Long Run Vol. 3"The latest mixtape from the New York rapper features Lloyd Banks, Jim Jones, Dave East, and more.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- ReviewsDJ Khaled "Khaled Khaled" ReviewDJ Khaled's key to success is based on a formula, and it's one he seems unwilling to change. By Aron A.
- MusicDJ Khaled Shows Impeccable Footwork In "Father Of Asahd" Dancing PromoWho knew DJ Khaled had moves like this?By Alex Zidel
- RelationshipsKent Jones Is Clear About What He Wants On "Sista Wife"Kent Jones has his next melodic banger on tap.By Alex Zidel
- MusicDJ Khaled Teases New Single With Quavo, Chance The Rapper & Justin BieberDJ Khaled teases a potential summer anthem.By Aron A.
- EntertainmentAsahd Khaled Dubbed Executive Producer During Miami Heat GameThe Khaled family had the time of their lives at the Miami Heat game.By Alex Zidel
- MusicDJ Khaled Is Trying To Sign Lil Pump To We The Best MusicShould Lil Pump sign to DJ Khaled's We The Best Music?By Kevin Goddard
- Original ContentAce Hood's Mixtapes Ranked Worst To BestA deep dive through nearly a decade's worth of mixtapes from Ace Hood.By Devon Jefferson