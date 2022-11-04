The weekend has only just begun, and so has our coverage of the latest music arrivals from all your favourite hip-hop and R&B artists.

Harlem favourite Vado returned with a new single on Friday (November 4), this one called “Plain Sight,” on which he links up with frequent collaborator Lloyd Banks to make magic over a Tha Trinity-produced beat.

“Get your girl red, put it on World Cam / Understand pop and go, rock and roll, Pearl Jam / Credit cards, check fraud on my third scam / I ain’t gonna say it no more, Birdman,” the Slime Flu artist rhymes.

The track comes along with some exciting news for fans of the 37-year-old – he’s got a new album on the way later this month called Long Run Vol. 3, and it includes collaborations from names like Dave East, Jim Jones, Cartier Nellz, S&S, Rich Ice, and Young Keeks.

Vado’s 11-track long release is due to arrive on DSPs on Friday (November 18). Producers who had a hand in the forthcoming release are Sharke, who worked just on “Intro,” and Tha Trinity, who handled the other 10 titles.

Back in January, the New Yorker shared his Long Run Vol. 2 project, on which he worked with many of his aforementioned collaborators, as well as Nelz, Don Q, and Papoose.

Stream “Plain Sight” on Spotify or Apple Music below, and tap back in with HNHH later this weekend for more new music updates.

Quotable Lyrics:

Get your girl red, put it on World Cam

Understand pop and go, rock and roll, Pearl Jam

Credit cards, check fraud on my third scam

I ain’t gonna say it no more, Birdman