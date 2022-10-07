Lloyd Banks
- MixtapesLloyd Banks Resurrects "Halloween Havoc" Series From The Grave With "The 72nd Hr"Lloyd Banks brings back the series after a seven-year hiatus. By Zachary Horvath
- Music50 Cent Takes Shots At Lloyd Banks And Young Buck50 wasn't afraid to take aim at some former G-Unit allies in a new video.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicWhat Happened To G-Unit? 50 Cent's Dissolved CrewFrom a beef with The Game that got violent to 50 Cent's burgeoning solo career, we're diving into the demise of G-Unit. By Caleb Hardy
- MusicLloyd Banks Reveals He Nearly Signed With G.O.O.D MusicLloyd Banks was close to signing with Kanye West's label. By Randy Mitchell
- MusicLloyd Banks Announces A New Album Set To Drop Next FridayLloyd Banks is set to drop his newest album next Friday. By Randy Mitchell
- SongsLloyd Banks Is Living Life In "Movie Scenes" On His New SingleThe solo effort follows Banks' joint track with Method Man last weekend, titled, "101 Razors."By Hayley Hynes
- MixtapesLloyd Banks Announces "The Course Of The Inevitable 3: Pieces Of My Pain"Lloyd Banks shares the trailer for his upcoming album, "The Course Of The Inevitable 3: Pieces Of My Pain."By Aron A.
- MusicTony Yayo: Lloyd Banks Is A Mix Of Biggie's Bars & Tupac's Work EthicTony Yayo praises Lloyd Banks following their collaboration on "The Loyal." By Aron A.
- MixtapesTony Yayo's "The Loyal" Mixtape Features Lloyd Banks, Pressa, Nems, And MoreAhead of the 12-track release, the G-Unit superstar dropped off two singles – "Rocket Chamber" and "Clown You When You're Down."By Hayley Hynes
- SongsRJ Payne Taps Lloyd Banks For New Single, "BANKS MEETS PAYNE"The new single serves as Payne's first release of 2023.By Isaac Fontes
- MusicLloyd Banks Pays Tribute To Manager HovainLloyd Banks shares a heartfelt tribute to Hovain. By Aron A.
- SongsVado & Lloyd Banks Link Up For "Plain Sight" Ahead Of "Long Run Vol. 3" AlbumThe upcoming album also features Jim Jones and Dave East.By Hayley Hynes
- MixtapesCormega Returns With "The Realness II" Feat. Nas, Lloyd Banks, & HavocThe new arrival is a sequel to 2001's "The Realness."By Hayley Hynes