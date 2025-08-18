Lloyd Banks' Takeover Continues With "Arsenal Freestyle"

Lloyd Banks is maintaining his hot streak of splendid freestyles with "Arsenal," the ninth track in this vein.

Someone must have disrespected or hurt Lloyd Banks this year because he's still going for the jugular. The former G-Unit spitter began this torrent run in late June with a freestyle over Clipse's "Ace Trumpets." Since then, he's been all gas and no brakes. Or he intentionally broke the brake pads.

Either way he's reminding everyone why he belongs in the upper echelon of pure rappers. Banks hasn't just been sliding over East Coast friendly production though during this stretch. He's also showcased what he can do over trappier production.

If you want to hear him over Playboi Carti's "EVIL J0RDAN," you can on "Courtside!" But for this latest track, Banks is going to back the gangsta rap basics with "Arsenal." Over a devilish boom bap like beat, he flexes his punchline prowess and the large toolbelt he's got at his disposal.

"The points you put up don't matter like preseason / You the reason they puttin' the cheap seats in," he raps. Overall, it's a confidence booster for anyone that needs it, especially if you're a competitor of his. Once again, fans are absolutely the output from the New York native.

"Flow Deadly, Vocals Sinister, bars heavy. THIS Is RAP! It’s Really Levels To This Shyt," one YouTuber commenter writes. "Don’t let everyone in your circle it’s too many caveats, use to have an open door policy now its paddy locked [three fire emojis]," adds another reciting one of the many gems dropped.

It's great to see the veteran getting the proper respect he deserves, especially after getting overlooked by his more mainstream group mate 50 Cent earlier on at times. Spin "Arsenal" below.

Lloyd Banks "Arsenal Freestyle"

