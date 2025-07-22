Another week, another Lloyd Banks track. Life is good y'all. The former G-Unit rapper is here with "Runways Freestyle," an inspirational and introspective cut featuring fellow NY vets Dave East and Vado. The title doesn't accurately describe what this song is like as it possesses a sturdier structure.
Overall, it's honestly more of a true song than a freestyle. But that's the only nitpick we have because Lloyd has done it again. Over a soul chop and crisp boom bap beat, him and his co-stars shine with passionate and thoughtful bars.
The chorus from Banks adds some more emotional weight, making this a well-rounded listen. Mental health, following your dreams, and setting trends for other MCs are all topics that are covered and executed well.
We have stated this in the previous Banks write-ups during this run, but we need all of these tracks and more on a proper project. The fans in the comments have been loving what Lloyd Banks has been putting out too much for it not to happen.
"'You got a dream you gotta chase that mf, no one will back you'"….so true realities of life," one person says while quoting the rapper's lyrics. "Banks is on a ridiculously wild run the last few years. Everything he's dropped has been pure fire. Easily a top 5 MC right now," another adds.
It's kind of hard to argue against that take and we hope he's listening to all of this feedback because he deserves the respect.
"Runways Freestyle" is now the fifth release of this kind in the last month. His lyrical exercise over Clipse's "Ace Trumpets" got the ball rolling and it's been a pleasure to watch a master at work.
Lloyd Banks, Dave East, & Vado "Runways Freestyle"
