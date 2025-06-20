The ongoing reunion of Clipse has inspired New York rapper Lloyd Banks to drop a hot series of bars this weekend. The former G-Unit MC decided to hop on the Pharrell Williams-produced instrumental for "Ace Trumpets," the lead single for Let God Sort Em Out. Banks shared the brief freestyle on his Instagram and YouTube pages and as per usual, it's filled with slick punchlines.
Just like Pusha T and Malice do, Lloyd runs wild with a single letter rhyme scheme to perfection. He chooses the letter "o" and as you can hear below, he bodies the trunk-rattling beat.
This "Cheat Code Freestyle" arrives just about two months after his last project, A.O.N. 3: DESPITE MY MISTAKES. It's third entry in the ALL OR NOTHING series, but the first to not include DJ Drama as a host. However, Banks did grab some nice guests in Ghostface Killah, Ransom, Styles P, and TL TopOfDaLyne.
It's the first to land on a streaming platform like Spotify as well, so it was all around a big release. Moreover, Lloyd Banks dropped it on his 43rd birthday.
Overall, though, this freestyle just goes to show how slept on the veteran continues to be. Benny The Butcher made sure to give him his flowers not too long ago, giving him credit for his time with G-Unit.
"Lloyd Banks, one of the top n****s ever. That's one rap n**** that n****s don't wanna play with. "He got a million lines. You be like, 'How the f*ck I didn't think of that.'"
The Butcher couldn't be correct. In case you need a reminder though, be sure to check out "Cheat Code" below.