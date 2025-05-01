Lloyd Banks had some Halloween fun on his last couple of albums, namely November 2024's Halloween Havoc V. But for hardcore fans, he didn't forget about one of his most beloved projects.

The Queens rapper just released the latest installment in his All Or Nothing mixtape series, A.O.N. 3: DESPITE MY MISTAKES. However, this time around, DJ Drama does not make the appearances he did on the previous two volumes. Nevertheless, it's a celebratory moment, as Lloyd Banks dropped this on his 43rd birthday.

As expected, the "Higher Killer" MC comes through with a lot of dense bars, intricate rhyme schemes, and countless examples of wordplay. Featured guests on A.O.N. 3 are Ghostface Killah, Ransom, Styles P, and TL TopOfDaLyne.

If anything, it's proof of what lyricists like Benny The Butcher have been saying for a while. "Lloyd Banks, one of the top n***as ever," he remarked. "That's one rap n***a that n***as don't wanna play with. He got a million lines, You be like, 'How the f**k I didn't think of that?'"

This follows a lot of recent love from the Griselda crew, with which he has many collaborations such as "Latex Gloves." This recent critical reappraisal landed on one of the most deserving New York spitters who could benefit from it.

We'll see where Lloyd Banks' confidence takes him next, and we believe it will easily lead him to another killer record. Here’s hoping it comes sooner rather than later.

Lloyd Banks' A.O.N. 3: DESPITE MY MISTAKES

Tracklist

1. DETERMINATION

2. IF I WAKE UP

3. 1982 (feat. Ransom)

4. ONE LIFE

5. PICK AND CHOOSE

6. DESPITE MY MISTAKES (feat. Styles P)

7. ROLLING

8. ENDANGERED INNOCENCE (feat. Ghostface Killah)

9. ART OF RAP

10. PERFECT WORLD

11. DEDICATION (feat. TL TopOfDaLyne)

12. KEEP PUSHING

13. TRAUMATIZED

14. REVOLVING DOOR

15. THE GRUDGE

16. NO INFO

17. UPPER ECHELON

18. HIGH POWERED