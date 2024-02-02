Conway The Machine Releases Big Ghost Ltd. Edition Of "Latex Gloves" With Lloyd Banks & 38 Spesh

In early September of last year, legendary New York MCs Conway the Machine and 38 Spesh combined their talents for a collaboration tape. Cleverly named Speshal Machinery, the all-killer and no-filler 10-song tracklist featured strong tracks front to back. Both Conway and Spesh were on their A-game, bringing gritty and intelligent wordplay throughout. Production was also a highlight, especially on tracks like "Latex Gloves."

It was one of the few songs previewed before its project's September 9th release date. "Latex Gloves" featured production from 38 Spesh and Jimmy Dukes, as well as a verse from Lloyd Banks. With it being one of the stronger cuts from the stacked tracklist, how could it get any better? Well, look no further than the "Big Ghost Ltd. Version."

Listen To "Latex Gloves (Big Ghost Ltd. Version)" By Conway The Machine, 38 Spesh, & Lloyd Banks

This is not the first time Conway has gotten the talented producer to redo one of his tracks. Last year, they worked together to recreate "Made Bosses," "Last Week," "Unruly," "Been Through," and so many more. It seems they are remastering each song from Speshal Machinery, including "Latex Gloves." What is cool about these collabs, is that Big Ghost does a great job giving you something totally different without it doing too much. He is known to bring darker sounds into the fold and that is the case here. There is a cool West Coast nod with the sharp synths as soon as 38 starts his verse. "Goodfellas" was also redone a couple of weeks ago, so maybe there will be a Big Ghost version of the album instead of just having them as singles.

Quotable Lyrics:

This ain't a movie, ock; I stack fruity rocks

There's diamonds and emeralds and rubies in my jewelry box

The cars that we got show y'all all who we not

$1500 at the bar in Louis shots

Walkin' 'round your b**** crib in my drawers and Louis socks

Got me confused, dawg, y'all thought who'd be stopped?

