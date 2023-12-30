Conway The Machine Shares Big Ghost Ltd. Reimagining Of "Made Bosses"

Conway The Machine has had an extremely prolific 2023. He began the year with a short collaborative tape with label-mate Jae Skeese called Pain Provided Profit. That was followed up by Conway's newest studio album WON'T HE DO IT in May. The track featured appearances from Conway's Griselda contemporaries Westside Gunn and Benny The Butcher as well as Juicy J, Fabolous, and more. Conway also appeared multiple times across Drumwork The Album a compilation released by his label Drumwork.

Then in September, he teamed up with rapper and producer 38 Spesh for yet another collaborative tape. The project was called Speshal Machinery and features appearances from Lloyd Banks, Benny The Butcher, Elcamino, Emanny, Pharoahe Munch, and Che Noir. The album was pretty well received by Conway's fans with two songs in particular standing out. "Latex Gloves" with Lloyd Banks and "Goodfellas" with Benny The Butcher have both racked up more than 500k streams on Spotify since the album was released. Now, Conway and Spesh have shared a new version of one of the album's deep cuts.

Read More: Conway The Machine Surprises Fast Food Workers With Cash

Conway The Machine And 38 Spesh Are Still Bosses

On the original Speshal Machine, the penultimate song is "Made Bosses" featuring Emanny. Subsequently, a few months after the album's release the song is getting a brand new version. That new version is courtesy of Big Ghost Ltd. who has worked with Conway and Griselda pretty extensively in the past.

Conway himself has teamed up with Big Ghost Ltd. for a pair of collaborative efforts. The first came in 2021 with their project IF IT BLEEDS IT CAN BE KILLED. The second came a year later when they released another collab album called What Has Been Blessed Cannot Be Cursed. What do you think of Big Ghost Ltd.'s new version of "Made Bosses?" Do you prefer it over the original song? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Conway The Machine And Conductor Williams Release "Love The Lord"

Quotable Lyrics:

The wins and losses make bosses

We all don't last in this game

Some got locked up or saw coffins

Just thank God I found my way