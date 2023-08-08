Conway The Machine Surprises Fast Food Workers With Cash

Conway The Machine is often giving back. Whether that’s giving back to fans with his prolific release schedule or giving back to fans through a number of the donation methods he’s deployed over the years. Now in a new video, he’s keeping it extra simple and giving out straight cash. The clip sees Conway in the drive-thru of a fast-food restaurant handing out stacks of cash to two employees from the backseat. The caption reads “Type sh*t dat happen when @whoisconway slide thru ya drivethru.”

Some commenters under the post praised Conway The Machine for his consistent generosity. “Conway always give back no matter if it’s the homeless or workers.. multiple times,” one comment reads. “MY GUY the MACHINE. That’s LUV Bro,” says another. In the video Conway hands a stack of cash to one woman, telling her to split it. In the comments, fans made their guesses at whether or not she would actually do it. “She not splitting that,” reads the top comments on the post. “Ole girl was not splitting nothing,” says another.

Conway The Machine Handing Out Cash

Conway The Machine has stayed busy in 2023 releasing 3 entire albums. The first was a collaborative effort with labelmate and frequent collaborator Jae Skeese called Pain Provided Profit which dropped back in March. He followed that up with WON’T HE DO IT a new feature-packed studio album. Westside Gunn, Benny The Butcher, Ransom, Juicy J, and many more contribute to the tracklist of the project.

The third album Conway has under his sleeve was Drumwork: The Album. The project sought to showcase all of the artists signed to Conway’s label Drumwork. It sports 13 tracks almost all of which feature numerous Drumwork artists flexing their lyrical abilities and performance intensity. That prolific streak also dates back to 2022 when he dropped yet another studio album God Don’t Make Mistakes. He followed that up with a collaborative release alongside Big Ghost Ltd. called What Has Been Blessed Cannot Be Cursed. What do you think of Conway The Machine’s generosity? Let us know in the comment section below.

