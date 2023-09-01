38 Spesh Recruits Benny The Butcher And Conway The Machine For “Goodfellas”

It’s safe to wonder if Conway The Machine ever sleeps. The rapper has been releasing music prolifically all year including a full studio album of his own as well as a collaborative album with Jae Skeese and a compilation album for his Drumwork label. He’s also managed to appear in a number of featured roles including on this new song. He teams up with frequent collaborator 38 Spesh and fellow Griselda alum Benny The Butcher for a new hard-hitting posse cut on “Goodfellas.”

The song sounds like many of the trios tracks in the past with a hard-hitting drum beat and nostalgic samples laced into it. The track also features a lot of typical hip-hop subject matter about women, dangerous confrontations and plenty of bragging. The track features production from Spesh himself alongside JimmyDukes. Both Benny and Conway provide memorable verses later on in the song. The track should have no trouble winning over those that are already fans of Griselda and Spesh. Check out the full song below.

Read More: Joey Majors Works With The Game, 38 Spesh, And More On “Wolf In Sheep Clothing” Album

38 Spesh, Conway The Machine, And Benny The Butcher Are “Goodfellas”

This isn’t the first time 38 Spesh and Conway The Machine have teamed up this year. They collaborated on their last single “Latex Gloves” just last week. That song also featured a collaboration with Lloyd Banks. Benny The Butcher is the only one in the trio who hasn’t released much recently. While he has appeared on a few features he hasn’t dropped much music of his own since last year.

That could change when Benny drops his new album. The project was originally scheduled to drop in August but wasn’t ready yet and got pushed back to an unknown date. What do you think of 38 Spesh, Benny The Butcher, and Conway The Machine’s new song “Goodfellas”? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Conway The Machine & 38 Spesh Have A Joint Album Dropping This Summer

Quotable Lyrics:

No losses, I had a 22-month streak

When I took my first L, I ain’t lose much sleep

Disappeared and came back like two front teeth

Now who wanna see the switch on my big weapon?

When I ask, “Who want beef?” It’s a trick question