As a Christmas present to you, we’re finally debuting music from an artist who’s brand new to our site – Joey Majors. On Friday (December 23), he shared his Wolf In Sheep Clothing album, supported by an undeniably impressive roster of features and producers.

The biggest name to appear on the tracklist is obviously The Game. The California native shows out on the previously released “The Plug,” which also boasts an appearance from Matt Fingaz. Prior to that, we see him connect with artists like Thavid Ruffin, ETO, and 38 Spesh.

The latter and Majors worked together on “End Of The World,” which fans have especially shown plenty of love to across streamers. Other verses come from Big Yount, Merc Beatz, and Planet Asia, among others.

As for production, Thanos Beats, Halo, JXSamuria, and Merc Beatz chiefly hold things down across 11 titles.

Prior to sharing Wolf In Sheep Clothing, Majors worked with GawdBrova and GREA8GAWD on a collaborative effort called WOLF SZN. That also includes 11 songs with features coming from Benny The Butcher, Jadakiss, and Niko Brim.

Before that, he kept busy in the early half of 2022 as well. Singles like “We Own The Night” with Mobb Deep as well as his Big Yount joint, “AMEX” remain in rotation for many fans to this day.

Finally, stream Joey Majors’ Wolf In Sheep Clothing album on Spotify or Apple Music below. Afterward, satisfy all of your holiday streaming needs with our annual Christmas playlist here.

Wolf In Sheep Clothing Tracklist: