Logic Is Letting Go Of All The Stress On "Ultra 85" Lead Single "Fear"

Bobby Tarantino, aka Young Sinatra, aka Sir Robert Bryson Hall II, aka Logic, is back. The prolific Maryland MC, producer, and singer is delivering the first track from his heavily teased album Ultra 85. This will be his ninth studio album among the bevy of mixtapes he has released over the years. Logic does not hesitate to drop albums, but for some reason, this one has been on the back burner. But, we are getting it sometime this year, so at least it is happening.

Fans got a special treat just four days ago when the 34-year-old announced the LP on his social media accounts. Logic included the covert art, as well as a short trailer revealing the lead single release date. The name of the track is "Fear" and is his first solo drop since July 5. His closest collaborator/producer 6ix helped him produce the song.

Listen To "Fear" By Logic

"Fear" begins differently than some may expect. It has this fast-paced dance-like instrumental in the first leg. At this point, Logic is showing off his technical rapping abilities. But, the beat transitions about halfway through to a more familiar East Coast boom-bap vibe that Logic is known for. It slows down, allowing Logic to sing instead of rap at a blistering pace. He brings a solid message about being one with yourself and not allowing other people to dictate how you will live your life. This is a solid first look at what is to come on Ultra 85.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new single, "Fear," by Logic? Do you think he waited too long to drop the album or are you still excited? Will the lead single be the song from the project? Is this one of his better tracks in recent memory? Who should be featured on the record? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Logic. Finally, stay with us for the most informative song posts throughout the week.

Quotable Lyrics:

Take a minute and think about what you're doing

And why you're doing it, why you pursuing it

Is you really happy?

I been all around the world and back again

I rap it in a microphone and let 'em know that if you're coming at me I'ma never give up

Give a damn if I gotta live up to every single one of your expectations

