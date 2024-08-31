Ransom Potentially Previews An Upcoming Posse Tape With "Higher Killer" Featuring Conway The Machine & More

Everyone does there thing on this banger.

Ransom, Conway the Machine, and producer V Don might be cooking up something serious behind closed doors. According to some fan speculation in the comments section on Ransom's Instagram, this triple-headed monster is working on a posse project of sorts. "Conway need a tape w ran". "Is this off the Ran & Con tape we’ve been waiting for 👀". The "this" that the latter fan is inquiring about is a new Ransom single, "Higher Killer". The track also includes a verse from the gravelly-voiced MC Lloyd Banks and overall, this record is a slapper front to back no doubt about it.

V Don concocted a dramatic and frenetic East Coast boom-bap special with this one. The lone highlight of the instrumental is hard to choose. You have incredibly dark string sections, as well resonant and rich bass, and a deadly hi-hat to drum ratio. Then, as for the rapping performances, Ransom, Lloyd, and Conway are all locked in right from the start of their respective verses. We can certainly say that about Conway, and he will assuredly shut up the skeptics that have been claiming his recent output hasn't been consistent. Genius seems to have more info on the project in terms of the title, which is Chaos Is My Ladder Too. If this turns out to all be real, then "Higher Kiler" is a perfect start to the roll out.

"Higher Killer" - Ransom, Conway The Machine, V Don, & Lloyd Banks

Quotable Lyrics:

Shit, I ramble when I get aggravated

Agitated— screw up your databases, I’m that abrasive

Look, what if Goliath hopped on the back of David?

Affidavits, climb up that chaos, just hopе the ladder makes it

Listеn, there’s no amenities in a cell

You can never pray for a heaven when meant to be in a hell