Ransom, Harry Fraud, & Boldy James Collide For Luxurious "Live From The Roxy"

Three of the more prolific talents in hip-hop are teaming up to deliver a glorious symphony of rhymes and glamorous production. Ransom, Harry Fraud, and Boldy James are here to bring you "Live from the Roxy." All three are veterans and respected ones at that. If you are looking for hardcore and/or jazzy raps, then this trio is for you.

Ransom is following up a strong 2023 after plenty of features, several singles, and his lone LP from July, Directors Cut 4. For Harry Fraud, he was also all over the place last year. He had production credits on four LPs for RXKNephew, Jay Worthy and Kamaiyah, Valee, and Curren$y. Finally, for Boldy James, he is back after a more recent release. In January, the blue-collar Michigan MC dropped his team effort with another talented instrumentalist, Nicholas Craven, for Penalty of Leadership.

Listen To "Live From The Roxy" By Ransom, Harry Fraud, & Boldy James

Ransom's "Live from the Roxy," is a drumless and bassless cut that is all about slick rhymes. It has this grand opus feeling to it with the soulful vocal bits in the background that give it a classical vibe. Which makes considering the title being named after a famous longstanding nightclub called Roxy Theater in Hollywood. It has been open since the early 1970's and it feels like that is when this Fraud instrumental was made. Check out the Ransom-led track above.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new single, "Live from the Roxy," by Ransom, Harry Fraud, and Boldy James? Who had the best performance on the track and why? Is Harry one of the greatest producers to ever do it?

Quotable Lyrics:

Just play my s*** to start each morning (Yes)

Here go a brief warnin’ (What?)

Why don’t you turn your back when the streets callin’? (Damn)

The fiends movin’ like they’re sleepwalkin’

I don’t sleep often, (Nah) the cousin of death is rest in a cheap coffin

Heard through the wire that we keep warrin’ (Yeah)

