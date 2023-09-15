Ransom Unleashes His Third Project Of The Year With “SPOIL THE ROD, SPARE THE CHILD”

It has been a busy year to say the least for Brooklyn's own, Ransom. The storied career of this hip-hop artist will go down as one that is iconic but also underappreciated. A true wordsmith and intimidating MC, Ransom has been pumping quality since the late 2000s. Already this year, the prolific rapper has put out two EPs and an album to boot.

The first of which was the LP, Directors Cut 4. It featured artists such as Nicholas Craven, Che Noir, Tali Kweli, and more. Then, after that, only a couple of weeks went by before we were delightedly treated to Ransom's first EP of the year with Deleted Scenes 2. That was a full collab effort with Nicholas Craven in the booth. The song titles were cleverly named after movie titles of different genres.

Listen To SPARE THE ROD, SPOIL THE CHILD From Ransom

Before SPARE THE ROD, SPOIL THE CHILD, we got a lead single to it. That came in the form of "Scape Goats," a boom-bap-flavored track featuring Che Noir and 38 Spesh. It was cut of lyrically-epic proportions and more of that expected bar spitting lands on this new offering. Other features here include Mayor, TyJamz, and Craven once again.

Before SPARE THE ROD, SPOIL THE CHILD, we got a lead single to it. That came in the form of "Scape Goats," a boom-bap-flavored track featuring Che Noir and 38 Spesh. It was cut of lyrically-epic proportions and more of that expected bar spitting lands on this new offering. Other features here include Mayor, TyJamz, and Craven once again.

SPARE THE ROD, SPOIL THE CHILD Tracklist:

The Powers That Be with Mayor, TyJamz New Test Of Men with Mayor, TyJamz Ransom with 38 Spesh, Che Noir The Desolate One with Nicholas Craven Hymns

