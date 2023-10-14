Jay Worthy Links With Kamaiyah And Producer Harry Fraud For “THE AM3RICAN DREAM”

Jay Worthy, Kamaiyah, and Harry Fraud are back once again, but this time it is for something bigger. That something is the collaborative album that sees all three of them combine their talents effortlessly. The tape, THE AM3RICAN DREAM, features nine tracks, including production all from Harry Fraud. All three headlining artists are not alone on this journey, though.

There is plenty of extra star power throughout the tracklist. You will see appearances from Guapdad 4000, Buddy, Max B, Ty Dolla $ign, DRAM, and more. Most of the beats here are very boom-bap-heavy and are buttery smooth. It contrasts well with Worthy and Kamaiyah's sometimes grimy lyrics. Before this project's release, we only had one single in promotion for it.

Listen To THE AM3RICAN DREAM From Jay Worthy, Kamaiyah, And Harry Fraud

That is the first cut on the record, "9AM." Worthy and Kamaiyah are really good on this one in particular. Jay's chorus is really catchy and easy to rap along to. For the Vancouver to Cali product, this follows up his previous tape, Nothing Bigger Than The Program. This is the first record for Kamaiyah in over a year. Give it a listen up above.

That is the first cut on the record, "9AM." Worthy and Kamaiyah are really good on this one in particular. Jay's chorus is really catchy and easy to rap along to. For the Vancouver to Cali product, this follows up his previous tape, Nothing Bigger Than The Program. This is the first record for Kamaiyah in over a year.

THE AM3RICAN DREAM Tracklist:

9AM Money In The Bag (feat. Leven Kali & Big Body Bes) Pressure (feat. Guapdad 4000 & Buddy) Good S*** (feat. Max B) Pull Up (feat. Ty Dolla $ign) Entrepreneur Figueroa Fortunes Ragtop Riches (feat. DRAM) Streetlights

