Jay Worthy Recruits Kamaiyah And Harry Fraud For Grand “9AM”

Brooklyn, Oakland, and Vancouver all collide for a new single. Those cities are home to Harry Fraud, Kamaiyah, and Jay Worthy, respectively. Worthy has had a busy 2023, to say the least. Back at the start of summer, he and Roc Marciano dropped a joint album called Nothing Bigger Than The Program. It also sported features from Bun B, Ab-Soul, A$AP ANT, and more. On top of that release, the rapper has been putting out a steady flow of singles and features.

He has been working with the likes of Hit-Boy, Wiz Khalifa, and now Kamaiyah and Harry Fraud. Worthy and Fraud have already teamed up together with their single "GS 350." However, this newest single with the producer "9AM," will be on another upcoming project. Worthy made this announcement on his Instagram page a couple of days ago.

Read More: BIA Tacks On Seven Additional Songs, Gives Us “REALLY HER (INTL DELUXE)”

Listen To "9AM" From Jay Worthy, Kamaiyah, And Harry Fraud

"FIRST SINGLE 9AM OFF OF “ THE AM3RICAN DREAM” DROPS TONIGHT AN ALBUM BY P WORTHY X @kamaiyah ENTIRELY PRODUCED BY @harryfraud WE FINISHING OFF THE YEAR STRONG U DIGG !!VIDEO OUT NOW ON @lndn_drgs YOUTUBE GO RUN IT UP! S/O @slumlordtrill & @hairbymarkima @jayrabbitt126." According to HipHopSince1987.com the project will be out on October 13 with it being a collaborative project with Kamaiyah and Harry Fraud. "9AM" is smooth but grand sounding track with both rappers sounding confident as ever.

What are your initial thoughts on this brand new track, "9AM," from Jay Worthy, Kamaiyah, and Harry Fraud? Who had the best performance on the song? Do you think another album is coming soon from Jay Worthy? We want to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the hottest song releases, as well as all of the latest breaking news around the music world.

Quotable Lyrics:

Crack era, now I slide down Fig in a Panamera

110 with Freeway Ricky, I'm in the RED Air

Blood gang, sawed-off shotty, I'm out the red Benz

No girlfriends, just b*****s who pay me, I'm tyin' loose ends

My best friend still locked in the pinta and servin' life bid

Trif' shit, still visit his mama and see his wife and kids

Read More: Nike Air Alpha Force 88 “Medium Grey” Coming Soon

[Via]