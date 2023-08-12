Jay Worthy, Wiz Khalifa & OHGEESY Team Up For New Single, “From The Jump”

Jay Worthy, Wiz Khalifa, and OHGEESY just came together to craft a club-ready West Coast banger with their new single “From The Jump.” While this is a pretty atypical collab considering all artists involved’s typical output, it’s a welcome and successful crossover. Moreover, each MC is able to fit the sunny and bounce-heavy beat with ease, as lengthy or small as their contributions may be. For example, Jay and Geesy come through with some elaborate verses that see them flexing and boasting about their possessions and greatness. On the other hand, Wiz takes over chorus duties, complimenting the instrumental well with his vocal melody and tone.

Furthermore, the beat contains some infectious piano leads, plucky bass, and crisp fast hi-hats to give it that West Coast flavor. However, this might not be the pallet you’re used to if you’re a Jay Worthy fan, although OHGEESY certainly floats on this with ease considering that it’s right up his sonic alley. Readers might know Worthy for his collaborations with the likes of Harry Fraud, on which he flexes his lyrical pen a little bit more. Still, there’s more than one way to make a great song, and it will be at the very least refreshing for you to hear him tackle this. If anything, it just sets up his success for more experimentation and lane-switching in the future.

Jay Worthy’s “From The Jump” With Wiz Khalifa & OHGEESY: Watch The Music Video

Meanwhile, the Pittsburgh and Taylor Gang legend kind of hops on anything and everything when it comes to production styles. As such, his delivery and energy unsurprisingly resonates on “From The Jump.” He’s on a new music run of his own, so hopefully these rappers make some more heat for fans soon. If you haven’t heard this new song yet, find it on your preferred streaming service and check out notable lyrics down below. Also, peep the music video above and come back to HNHH for the latest news and updates on Jay Worthy, OHGEESY, and Wiz Khalifa.

Quotable Lyrics

Rack, Peelys bang with a passion,

Put on for this section, L.O.S. to the campus,

Dancin’, yeah, b***h, I’m just handsome,

Knocking’ youngs off the blade, yeah, my nana first grandson

