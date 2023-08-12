Jay Worthy, Wiz Khalifa & OHGEESY Team Up For New Single, “From The Jump”

This West Coast banger eschews a lyrical focus for pure vibes.

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
Jay Worthy, Wiz Khalifa & OHGEESY Team Up For New Single, “From The Jump”blur mask

Jay Worthy, Wiz Khalifa, and OHGEESY just came together to craft a club-ready West Coast banger with their new single “From The Jump.” While this is a pretty atypical collab considering all artists involved’s typical output, it’s a welcome and successful crossover. Moreover, each MC is able to fit the sunny and bounce-heavy beat with ease, as lengthy or small as their contributions may be. For example, Jay and Geesy come through with some elaborate verses that see them flexing and boasting about their possessions and greatness. On the other hand, Wiz takes over chorus duties, complimenting the instrumental well with his vocal melody and tone.

Furthermore, the beat contains some infectious piano leads, plucky bass, and crisp fast hi-hats to give it that West Coast flavor. However, this might not be the pallet you’re used to if you’re a Jay Worthy fan, although OHGEESY certainly floats on this with ease considering that it’s right up his sonic alley. Readers might know Worthy for his collaborations with the likes of Harry Fraud, on which he flexes his lyrical pen a little bit more. Still, there’s more than one way to make a great song, and it will be at the very least refreshing for you to hear him tackle this. If anything, it just sets up his success for more experimentation and lane-switching in the future.

Read More: Check Out The Setlist For Snoop Dogg And Wiz Khalifa’s New Tour

Jay Worthy’s “From The Jump” With Wiz Khalifa & OHGEESY: Watch The Music Video

Meanwhile, the Pittsburgh and Taylor Gang legend kind of hops on anything and everything when it comes to production styles. As such, his delivery and energy unsurprisingly resonates on “From The Jump.” He’s on a new music run of his own, so hopefully these rappers make some more heat for fans soon. If you haven’t heard this new song yet, find it on your preferred streaming service and check out notable lyrics down below. Also, peep the music video above and come back to HNHH for the latest news and updates on Jay Worthy, OHGEESY, and Wiz Khalifa.

Quotable Lyrics
Rack, Peelys bang with a passion,
Put on for this section, L.O.S. to the campus,
Dancin’, yeah, b***h, I’m just handsome,
Knocking’ youngs off the blade, yeah, my nana first grandson

Read More: OhGeesy Brawl Ends In Gunfire 

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.