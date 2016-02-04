From The Jump
- SongsJay Worthy, Wiz Khalifa & OHGEESY Team Up For New Single, "From The Jump"This West Coast banger eschews a lyrical focus for pure vibes.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- NewsVee Tha Rula "Pray" VideoHNHH Premiere!! Vee tha Rula releases a thrilling music video for "From the Jump" standout track "Pray". By Danny Schwartz
- NewsVee Tha Rula "Wheels Up" VideoWatch the video to Vee Tha Rula's "Wheels Up," off his new "From the Jump" mixtape. By Angus Walker
- NewsClosureOne of the more impressive cuts from Vee tha Rula's new mixtape "From the Jump."By Danny Schwartz
- NewsGangVee Tha Rula links up with labelmate Kid Ink for "Gang."By Danny Schwartz