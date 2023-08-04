Wiz Khalifa Needs A Confidence Boost On “Hype Me Up”: Stream

Wiz Khalifa is a man with plenty of confidence – there’s no denying that. Still, on today’s New Music Friday (August 4) release, the “Taylor Gang” hitmaker made it clear that even he needs to hear words of affirmation from time to time. On “Hype Me Up,” Khalifa rhymes about how others validating his awesomeness makes it easier to recognize in himself over production by TM88, E. Dan, C$D Sid, and WizzleGotBeats.

“I ain’t got a gun but their hands to the ceilin’ / I ain’t palm readin’ but I got ’em in their feelings, yeah,” the 35-year-old spits on his first verse. “Ain’t Vanilla Ice but I’m iced out, chillin’ / Was the good guy ’til they made me the villain,” he continues, reflecting on the public’s perception of him.

Wiz Khalifa Follows Ty Dolla Sign Collab with “Hype Me Up”

2023 has been an impressive run for the father of one so far. Singles like “You” featuring Ty Dolla Sign and “Talk About It” with Big Jump remain in rotation. He also worked on and “Slangn KK” in tandem with Hardo preceding “Hype Me Up.” Prior to those, we heard Khalifa show out on “House of Blues” with Smoke DZA, Big K.R.I.T., Curren$y, and others, as well as on “I Want a Ferrari” with the legendary Riff Raff.

As for albums, he delivered the 23-track Star Power in late February. WK later returned to give us See Ya in mid-June, with guest appearances from Chevy Woods and Young Deji. Check out Wiz Khalifa’s latest single, “Hype Me Up,” above, and if you’re feeling the track, add it to your Spotify/Apple Music. Which of the West Coast rhymer’s recent releases is your favourite? Let us know in the comments, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

Quotable Lyrics:

