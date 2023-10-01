Nike Air Alpha Force 88 “Medium Grey” Coming Soon

The Nike Air Alpha Force 88 is a classic basketball sneaker designed for optimal performance. It features a high-top silhouette that provides ankle support during intense games. The sneaker's design includes a mix of leather and textile materials, ensuring both durability and breathability. The iconic Nike Swoosh is prominently displayed on the sides, adding to the shoe's sporty aesthetic. The Air cushioning technology in the sole offers comfort and impact protection, enhancing the overall wearing experience.

With its straightforward yet effective design, the Nike Air Alpha Force 88 is a timeless choice for basketball players and sneaker enthusiasts who appreciate functionality and style on and off the court. The colorways range from simple monochromes to bold combinations, catering to diverse style preferences. The Nike Air Alpha Force 88's legacy as a reliable basketball sneaker continues to make it a sought-after option for those seeking a blend of performance and classic design. Now, the sneaker is getting a new colorway, dubbed "Medium Grey" and it sports a more low-key, undercover look.

Read More: Jordan Zion 3 “Mud, Sweat, and Tears” Officially Revealed

"Medium Grey" Nike Air Alpha Force 88

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a sail rubber sole with a matching sail midsole. The uppers feature an all-grey suede look. The Nike Swoosh is also grey leather and the strap across the laces, a staple of the Alpha Force 88, is also grey. The heels feature minimal Nike Air branding and the tongue features the Alpha Force logo with an orange basketball. The orange gives the sneaker a pop of color but otherwise, these sneakers are entirely grey with a lighter midsole.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Alpha Force 88 “Medium Grey” will be released at some point in 2023. Also, these sneakers will have a retail price of $140 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Read More: Nike Terminator Low “Medium Ash” Gets A Drop Date

[Via]