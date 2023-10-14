Rob49 Seen With Gun During Southern University Concert

Videos from a recent homecoming concert at Southern University show performer Rob49 with a gun on his person as he performed. Footage from the event shows the New Orleans performing on stage and a handgun sticking out of the back of his shorts as he turns his back to the crowd. In one clip, the rapper can be seen touching the gun as he adjusts his outfit. The footage quickly spread across social media. However, some sources mistakenly reported it as a high school homecoming.

Despite this, some have argued in support of Rob49. Back in January, the rapper was one of 10 people shot on the set of a music video in New Orleans. This has led people to argue that it makes sense that he would be armed while out in public. Despite this, Southern University strictly prohibits firearms on its campus. The school is yet to make a statement on the reports that Rob49 was armed during his performance. The rapper is set to perform at a homecoming show at Florida A&M later this month.

Rob49 Links Up With Travis Scott

While Rob49 has quietly been making a name for himself on the rap scene, he has also been acquiring some fairly famous friends. Back in August, Rob49 linked up with Travis Scott to go clubbing. Footage from the club shows Scott incredibly tickled by Rob going ham. It's a massive get for Rob, being able to hang out with one of the biggest rappers around right now.

However, that's not the only collab between the two. Rob got a feature on Scott's UTOPIA, appearing on "TOPIA TWINS" alongside 21 Savage. While UTOPIA spent four weeks at #1 on the Billboard Album 200, it's also been a big year for Rob49. His sixth album, 4GOD II, included some big name features such as Roddy Ricch and DaBaby.

