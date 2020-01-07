firearm
- Pop CultureKeanu Reeves' Home Robbed By Masked MenThe men made off with a single firearm.By Ben Mock
- MusicRob49 Seen With Gun During Southern University ConcertFans spotted the firearm sticking out the back of the rapper's shorts.By Ben Mock
- LifeLil Meech Arrested After "BMF" Actor Brought Glock-19 Through TSAThe incident took place place at a Florida airport on Tuesday.By Balen Mautone
- GossipShoreline Mafia's OhGeesy Arrested After Cops Find Codeine, Firearm: ReportHe was reportedly leaving a friend's funeral when he and 3 others were pulled over by the police.By Erika Marie
- GramKamaiyah Reacts To Recent Arrest, Says She Didn't Have A WarrantAfter being taken into custody at an airport for reportedly having a loaded firearm, the Bay Area rapper sets rumors to rest.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureWoman Arrested At Diddy's After Party For Waving A GunDiddy's big night turned scary when an armed woman came near his premises. By Lawrencia Grose
- CrimeA$AP Rocky & Rihanna Blindsided By Cops During LAX Arrest: ReportA$AP Rocky's legal team didn't receive any notice from police surrounding his arrest at LAX on Wednesday. By Aron A.
- Crime"30 Rock" Actor Bobb'e J. Thompson Arrested At Airport With Loaded Firearm: ReportThe "That's So Raven" star was reportedly stopped by TSA at LAX.By Erika Marie
- PoliticsPolice Arrest Man In DC Carrying 500 Rounds Of Ammo & Fake Inauguration CredentialsPolice arrested a man in Washington D.C. carrying over 500 rounds of ammunition and fake inauguration credentials.By Cole Blake
- GossipNBA YoungBoy Deletes Twitter, IG After Rumors Of Arrest SurfaceA video surfaced that reportedly showed NBA YoungBoy being arrested in Baton Rouge.By Erika Marie
- NewsGorilla Zoe Arrested At Airport After Firearm Was Found In Carry-OnGorilla Zoe has been hit was a gun charge after the rapper attempted to travel with a loaded weapon in his baggage.By Erika Marie
- Crime9lokknine Could Face 5 Years In Prison For Concealed Firearm Charge: ReportThe rising Florida rapper was arrested for carrying a concealed firearm last week.By Aron A.