Keanu Reeves' Home Robbed By Masked Men

Keanu Reeves has reportedly been the victim of a robbery at home. According to a report from TMZ, Reeves' house was burglarized on Wednesday night. An anonymous call reported trespassers on Reeves' property around 7pm. However, the only thing reported missing was a single firearm. Reeves was not home at the time of the incident. A primary line of investigation is establishing who made the initial call into the house.

However, Reeves is no stranger to unwanted house guests. In 2014, Reeves was the victim of back-to-back robberies. Furthermore, Reeves was also granted a temporary restraining order against an alleged stalker earlier this year. Of course, Reeves is a hugely popular actor and has only seen his popularity rise through viral videos and facts online.

Keanu Reeves Called "Best Action Star Of Our Time"

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 22: Keanu Reeves of Dogstar performs at SiriusXM Studios on September 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for ABA)

As mentioned, Reeves is wildly popular. Jonathan Groff, the Hamilton star who took over as Agent Smith in The Matrix: Revelations. "As mentioned, Reeves is wildly popular. Jonathan Groff, the Hamilton star who took over as Agent Smith in The Matrix: Revelations. "[He's] the greatest action star of our time," Groff said in 2021. "He was there training and getting ready before all of us got there. My first day in the training tent, Keanu was in his jiu-jitsu outfit doing kicks and punches. I mean, he really sets the bar for all of us in the training. When the fight was happening, I also really wanted to be able to be present and to be trading energy back and forth with Keanu as Neo. I didn't want to be focusing on the moves. I wanted to know it so well so I could actually play it," Groff continued.

"It was so exciting to be doing such extraordinary fight choreography with the greatest action star of our time and someone that's so devoted to their craft. I really tried to take in every single moment of getting to be with Keanu and I learned so much from working with him. It's an experience I'll hold in my heart for the rest of my life," he added.

