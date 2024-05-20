Kid Rock Pulls Out A Gun, Says The N-Word During Wild "Rolling Stone" Interview

HORSE RACING: MAY 04 Kentucky Derby
LOUISVILLE, KY - MAY 04: Musician Kid Rock walks the red carpet before the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby on May 4, 2024, at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. (Photo by Jeff Moreland/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Kid Rock's interview with Rolling Stone was predictably hectic.

Kid Rock brandished a gun during a new profile with Rolling Stone reporter David Peisner, who claims the conservative rockstar also said the n-word at multiple points. The outlet published the piece on Monday afternoon, detailing a visit to Rock's home outside of Nashville. The conversation often turned to Rock's views on politics.

“And I got a f*cking goddamn gun right here if I need it!” he shouted at one point. “I got them everywhere!” From there, Peisner quotes Rock as saying the n-word multiple times during a conversation about rap music. Afterward, he reveals that it wasn't the only time Rock used the slur during the visit. Of those instances, Peisner wrote: "It’d be easy to label this as the rantings of a drunk racist, but as with everything that Ritchie does, it’s hard to know how calculated it all is. Is he just trying to get a reaction? Is he begging to be pilloried when this story comes out so he can launch into a very public tirade against 'cancel culture?' Is this all just a play for more attention? Would any of that make it less sh*tty?"

Read More: Donald Trump Indictment Hints At Truth Behind Wild Kid Rock Story

Kid Rock Attends UFC 296 With Donald Trump

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 16: Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. President Donald Trump (L) smiles alongside Kid Rock as they attend the UFC 296: Edwards vs. Covington event at T-Mobile Arena on December 16, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Rock also discusses his prior beef with Bud Light and says he's back to drinking the beer. “We’ve got bigger targets,” he said, bringing up Planet Fitness and Ben & Jerry’s. “I don’t want to hurt people’s jobs and stuff like that when they don’t have any dog in the fight, but there’s a whole lot of other companies we should be going after.” He also suggests listening to the national anthem will make “liberal tears fall like rain.”

"Rolling Stone" Sits Down With Kid Rock

Elsewhere in the conversation, he defends his support of Donald Trump, discusses his legacy, and more. Check out the interview with Kid Rock above and be on the lookout for further updates on him on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Kid Rock Drinks Bud Light, Fans Claim It's A Conspiracy

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is currently an Editor at HotNewHipHop based out of Brooklyn, New York. He began working at the site as an intern back in 2018 while studying journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s graduated with a bachelor's degree and written extensively about a wide range of topics including pop culture, film &amp; television, politics, video games, sports, and much more. He’s also covered music festivals such as Gov. Ball and Rolling Loud. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Wednesday or on weekends. On the sports front, Cole’s a passionate NBA and NFL fan with his favorite teams being the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Lakers. He also roots for the Yankees whenever he finds himself at Yankee Stadium or the Red Storm when in the company of other SJU alumni. His favorite hip-hop artists are billy woods, Earl Sweatshirt, Cam’ron, MIKE, and Mach-Hommy.
