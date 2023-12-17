Donald Trump Lusts Over Ring Girl At UFC 296

Donald Trump was one of the more high-profile guests at UFC 296 in Las Vegas on Saturday night (December 16). He was there to support Colby Covington, who is a big supporter of his campaign and politics, but who ultimately lost in the main event to Leon Edwards by decision. However, it seems like the disgraced former president had other things on his mind, too, as he was very distracted by the ring girl who took to the ring in a bikini. In pictures obtained by TMZ you can see him stare up at her as he waited for the next fight, one of which was a brutal knockout from Josh Emmett to Bryce Mitchell.

Furthermore, No. 45 is keeping up with these public appearances amid his ongoing presidential campaign and multiple indictments and criminal cases. Previously, he announced plans to attend the South Carolina and Clemson football game back in late November. Donald Trump never shies away from his sports fandom for better or worse, as they always cause a ruckus for people's support or dismissal. Unfortunately, it seems like all his wrongdoing isn't slowing down public interest in his antics... as you can tell.

If you want an example of that, look no further than Covington's post-loss speech. In it, he compares his decision defeat to that of the "rigged" election that Trump loves to allege. "You can delay us but you can’t deny us," the MMA exponent stated. "He’s going to make America great again. We need these borders secure, we need inflation down and we need America first again. Donald Trump is the only one that’s going to do that again. Trump 2024!"

Meanwhile, other celebrities in attendance at UFC 296 included Mark Wahlberg, Jared Leto, Theo Von, Mario Lopez, and Jack Black. As for the Celebrity Apprentice provocateur, support for him within the hip-hop world has recently drawn a lot of controversy. We'll see how that continues to play out as we are just weeks away from an election year. Regardless, check out the "Via" link below to see snaps of him falling for the ring girl. For more news on Donald Trump and updates on the UFC, keep checking in with HNHH.

