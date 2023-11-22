Donald Trump To Attend South Carolina-Clemson Game This Weekend

GOP frontrunner Donald Trump has announced his intention to attend the 120th Palmetto Bowl between South Carolina and Clemson this weekend. Despite the reports confirming the visit, it's unclear why Trump chose the game in particular. However, South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster said he was looking forward to welcoming the former president to Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday.

Clemson twice visited the White House during the Trump presidency to celebrate their 2016 and 2018 national championships. However, the visit in January 2019 became something of a spectacle after Trump proudly served mountains of fast food to the visiting players. Of course, this was not the only time he did this during his presidency. Despite this, people have questioned why Trump is avoiding the much higher stakes (and much more lucrative voters) of "The Game" between Ohio State and Michigan. Both teams are 11-0 and vying for a place in the Big Ten Championship Game.

Read More: Donald Trump Insists He's "Not Into Golden Showers"

Clemson Eye Rivalry Win, South Carolina Push For Bowl Eligibility

Two very different energies will be meet in Columbia this weekend. At 7-5, the #25 Tigers are already bowl eligible. Furthermore, with no shot at the SEC title game, they are looking to finish the regular season on eight wins and a win over their rivals. However, the stakes are much higher for the unranked Gamecocks. At 5-6, South Carolina needs to beat Clemson to be bowl-eligible next month. But the stakes for the Gamecocks go much deeper than this. A win over the Tigers would mark South Carolina's first back-to-back wins over Clemson since 2013.

As for Trump, he will be hoping for a much more welcoming atmosphere at his second college of the year. In the early weeks of the season, Trump visited Iowa for the clash between Iowa and Iowa State. However, Trump found himself the target of boos and middle fingers as he entered Jack Trice Stadium. Earlier this month, Trump was seen attending a UFC event in New York. However, keen-eyed viewers spotted Bill Burr's wife giving Trump the finger as he walked past their seats.

Read More: Donald Trump May Get House Arrest Rather Than Prison Time

[via]