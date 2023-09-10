Donald Trump Receives Hostile Welcome At Iowa Rivalry Game

Donald Trump was booed and trolled relentlessly as he watched the Iowa-Iowa State rivalry game on September 9. Fans consistently booed the former President as multiple photos appeared online of Trump waving to a crowd where multiple people were giving him the finger. Meanwhile, a small private aircraft flew over Jack Trice Stadium carrying a banner that read "Where's Melania?". While many people have pointed out that this occurred in a state that Trump won by eight points, that statistic in somewhat misleading. While Trump did win Iowa, he lost Story County, were Iowa State is located, by 18 points.

Things had gone well for Trump to begin the day. Before heading to the stadium, Trump had visited the chapter house of Alpha Gamma Rho, an agricultural fraternity. He was also greeted by throngs of fans all over campus. However, football fans a different breed entirely and they weren't happy to see Trump in attendance for the most part. Furthermore, Ron DeSantis was also at the game and got his fair share of boos and middle fingers. Republican voters in the state caucus on January 15, with Trump currently holding a 30+ point lead over DeSantis. As for the game - Iowa beat Iowa State 20-13 to take back the Cy-Hawk Trophy.

Colorado Goes 2-0

Elsewhere in the country, Deion Sanders racked up his second win as Colorado head coach. While Nebraska were able to keep the Buffs off the board in the first quarter, the Colorado offense put up 13 points in the second as they quickly began to run away with the game. With the 36-14 win, Colorado is now 2-0 to start a season for the first time since 2020. Shedeur Sanders had another great game, throwing for 393 yards and two touchdowns, while adding a third touchdown on the ground. However, that was the only good news on the ground, as Sanders also recorded -16 yards on 11 rushing attempts. It's quickly becoming apparent that dual-threat QBs are just something Coach Prime doesn't have at his disposal. Elsewhere, two-way star Travis Hunter had 73 receiving yards as well as four tackles.

Next week, Colorado takes on in-state rival Colorado State in their final non-conference game. It's the first time the two sides are facing off since 2019. Furthermore, for the first time since 1996, ESPN College GameDay is headed to Colorado. The Week 3 location was announced a little over an hour after Colorado wrapped up the win against the Huskers. "Colorado get ready, WE'RE COMIN'! For the first time since 1996, we're headed to Boulder as Coach Prime and 2-0 @CUBuffsFootball host the Rocky Mountain Showdown with rival Colorado State!" the show wrote on X, formerly Twitter. The last time College GameDay was in Boulder, the #5 Buffaloes were hosting the #11 Michigan Wolverines. The Wolverines came out on top 20-13.

