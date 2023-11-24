Benny The Butcher Reflects On Trump Endorsement, Won't Reveal If He's Changed His Mind

Earlier this year, Benny The Butcher sparked quite a bit of controversy with just one tweet. The post simply read “I’m votin Trump 2024,” and sparked a major debate among his fanbase. Many in rap have taken the opportunity to speak out against Donald Trump for what they view as racist policies he's often championed. In a recent appearance on Juan Ep Is Life, Benny reflected on the tweet. In the interview he claims to have "learned a lesson," but it isn't the one most fans were expecting.

The conversation starts when the show's host Cipha Sounds asks Benny about the tweet saying “tell me someone broke into your account that day.” Benny responds in a very indirect way. “Well, this is what I’m gonna say about that. Celebrities aren’t supposed to share their public opinion. And I learned that lesson that day. Their political opinion, I mean," his response begins. Later in the interview, he was given the chance to clarify whether or not he still supported Trump, but dodged the question. “Celebrities aren’t supposed to share their public opinion,” he reiterated. Check out the full interview below.

Benny The Butcher Dodges Trump Question

Benny The Butcher was supposed to release a new album earlier this year. Just before the originally announced release date, Benny confirmed that the project was being delayed. He explained that he fully intended to release the project on its original release date but it needed more time to be fully finished.

Last month, he teased fans with a countdown clock promising news on the project. Ultimately, the clock revealed that the project will arrive in early 2024. Fans are expecting big things from Benny in 2024 as he's also planning on dropping a collaborative project with Conway The Machine. What do you think of Benny The Butcher refusing to clarify if he still supports Donald Trump? Do you agree with him that celebrities should keep their political opinions to themselves? Let us know in the comment section below.

