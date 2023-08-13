Benny The Butcher Roasted For Trump 2024 Support

Rapper Benny the Butcher is taking some heat for publicly announcing that he’s voting for Donald Trump in the 2024 election. “I’m voting Trump 2024,” Benny said in a tweet on August 12. Despite being under investigation for over 80 felonies, Trump remains far and away the popular candidate for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination. Despite a crowded field of candidates, no one is even vaguely on the same level as Trump in terms of support. In polling aggregations from RealClearPolitics, Trump leads his closest rival (Florida Governor Ron DeSantis) by 39.1 points.

The Republican Party will hold its first debate on August 23 in Milwaukee. Candidates must have at least 400,000 national financial contributors and be consistently polling at 1% in three national polls or two national polls and a state poll to be eligible. Milwaukee will also host the Republican National Convention next July. However, Benny’s declaration of support for the embattled former President has not gone over well with his fanbase.

Fans Push Back On Benny The Butcher’s Political Support

I’m votin Trump 2024 — BENNY THE BUTCHER (@BennyBsf) August 12, 2023

Safe to say, most fans were not vibing with this political declaration. “The bigot comin’, n*gga,” one commenter wrote, referring to the rapper’s long-standing catchphrase. “Did you consult Jay and the Democratic Party before this?” another asked, referring to Jay-Z’s long-standing support of the Democrats. Meanwhile, several fans were more apathetic. “Just drop the album, we don’t wanna hear this,” one person argued. Many more people pointed out that Trump’s policies were not in the best interest of the Black community. However, of course, there was a small minority of commenters who agreed with the New York rapper’s stance.

However, is this all in vain? As HipHopDX (savagely) pointed out, Benny might not be able to vote. Having been convicted of three felonies in the past, Benny could be ineligible to vote, depending on where he is registered. 24 states have laws governing if and how those convicted of felonies can vote. A further 23 states do not allow the currently incarcerated to vote. Only Maine and Vermont have no voting restrictions when it comes to criminal history.

