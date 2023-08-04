Hit-Boy Says Benny The Butcher’s New Album Has Been Delayed

Rap fans are no stranger to projects being delayed past their initial release dates. Just this week Trippie Redd became the latest artist to push a new project back. His A Love Letter To You 5 mixtape was slated to release today but was pushed back a week at the last minute. Now, prolific Griselda rapper Benny The Butcher could be the next big name to push his album release back. Producer Hit-Boy who is working on the project shared the news on the Elliott Wilson Experience earlier this week. “It was supposed to come in August but I think it’s getting pushed back,” Hit-Boy explains. He also estimates that around 9 of the songs on the project were produced by him.

Benny The Butcher originally announced his new album Everybody Can’t Go back in April. He confirmed that the project was slated to come in August, though updates have been pretty sparse since then. He’s contributed to a pair of other new singles in the meantime though. Benny joined Curren$y and Harry Fraud on the track “Stingray” which landed on their collaborative album Vices earlier this year. His fellow Griselda member Conway The Machine also dropped a project earlier this year encapsulating his entire Drumwork label. Benny teamed up with Conway and 38 Spesh on the track “LALO.”

Benny The Butcher Album Update

One of the updates Benny shared on the album mentioned an artist who might appear on it. In an Instagram live stream, he previewed some new music and teased about a potential Lil Wayne collab appearing on the album. Benny The Butcher has come close to securing some major collaborations in the past only for things to fall apart. Back in June he shared a story in an interview about a potential collab with Jay-Z. Jay reached out to him about collaborating and the pair were even in the same city but it never actually happened.

Benny has also talked in the past about a Drake collab he has on the shelf. He expressed his frustration that it can’t be released due to industry mechanisms. What do you think of Benny The Butches having to delay his new album? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Benny The Butcher Builds Butcherfest Boxing Event

[Via]