Donald Trump “Acting Like Nothing’s Wrong” As Legal Issues Mount, Mike Pence Drops Out Of 2024 Race

Donald Trump is reportedly "unfazed" by his mounting legal woes. Despite facing nearly 100 federal charges across four separate indictments, the former President is "acting like nothing's wrong" according to insiders. "Trump’s in Trump Tower, unfazed and happy. He’s acting like nothing’s wrong. He’s projecting strength and seems on top of the world, not nervous or anxious," a source who spoke to Page Six claimed.

However, it's a little hard to believe given where Trump's legal issues stand. He is reporting spending millions from his campaign war chest on lawyers. Furthermore, a judge in New York recently dissolved his businesses in the state and barred him or his family from doing business in the state of New York. Trump also stormed out of a court hearing earlier this week after being called as a surprise witness. A full ruling on the $250 million fraud case currently playing out in New York is expected in the coming weeks. However, that will only open Trump up to the various election interference cases he is also currently facing.

Mike Pence, Trump's Former VP, Drops Out Of 2024 Race

Elsewhere, former Vice President Mike Pence announced he was suspending his campaign for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination. Pence, a former governor of Indiana, was nowhere close to being a front-runner for the nomination. However, despite polling at just 3.3%, Pence tried to position himself as a moderate version of Trumpian politics. His campaign saw itself as a more grounded version of someone like Ron DeSantis, with the benefit of executive branch experience. However, Trump's rabid popularity aside, Pence never resonated with Republican voters.

Trump maintains a huge lead in Republican polling, sitting at 59.1%. That's nearly 50 points higher than his closest contender, the aforementioned DeSantis (12.6%). However, incumbent President Joe Biden has regained a slight lead over Trump in hypothetical matchups for the general election. As the calendar ticks over into 2024, it remains to be seen how growing legal responsibilities and a dwindling campaign fund will affect Trump's campaign.

